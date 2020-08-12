Brayden Position offers Lightning earn above Blue Jackets after 5 overtimes Joonas Korpisalo makes 85 will save

Immediately after 6 several hours, 5 overtimes and a blended 151 photographs on goal, the Tampa Bay Lightning received an epic Recreation 1 in opposition to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night time.

Brayden Stage scored 150 minutes, 27 seconds into the contest to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 win.

“It was extremely unique,” Lightning forward Yanni Gourde said. “We ended up all fatigued. We were all hunting for a goal. When we all saw that go in, it was a large amount of emotion.”

And on the winning purpose, very well, there wasn’t a great deal science to it: “I see a rolling puck coming to me, I just throw it on net. I am not even imagining,” Issue mentioned.



It was the fourth-longest playoff activity in NHL record — so lengthy that the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes recreation, initially slated for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, was rescheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. It takes arena employees around 90 minutes to disinfect the benches and clear the ice between video games which includes warm-ups, Boston and Carolina faced a begin time normally reserved for beer leaguers.

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo manufactured 85 saves, a new NHL playoff history — topping New York Islanders goaltender Kelly Hrudey’s previous mark of 73 will save, set in 1987. Columbus blocked 62 photographs in the activity.

The Lightning alone tallied 88 pictures on goal, as a lot of as the New York Rangers had put together in their 3 video games from the Hurricanes in the qualification spherical.

“I’m essentially hoping that Korpisalo breaks the 100-help you save mark,” Hrudey explained in an job interview on Sportsnet involving extra time durations. “And I’m truly hoping the match goes so extensive that [Andrei] Vasilevskiy breaks my report, as effectively. It is really just an extraordinary general performance. I’ve been waiting around for this for 20-some thing years, at least.”

Vasilevskiy completed with 61 saves.

Columbus defenseman Seth Jones also established a new NHL playoff file for ice time, skating in 65 minutes, 6 seconds, which conquer Sergei Zubov’s previous record of 63 minutes, 51 seconds, for the Dallas Stars in 2003. Jones even bested his father, previous NBA player Popeye Jones, for minutes played in a activity. Popeye Jones’ profession superior was 56 minutes in 1996, when with the Toronto Raptors, throughout a 3-additional time reduction to the Boston Celtics.

Soon after the sport, Seth Jones claimed he “feels high-quality” but that he took umbrage to the way the game was termed.

“The officiating was, to me, kinda suspect,” Jones stated.

Each and every player on each and every workforce registered a shot on target apart from for Columbus’ Cam Atkinson, although Atkinson did have a breakaway opportunity shortly ahead of Issue scored. Atkinson crashed into the web right after remaining chased down by a defender, but there was no penalty called on the play.

At 1 Television timeout in the fourth time beyond regulation period, the major display screen in the fanless Scotiabank Arena announced it was time for a seventh-inning extend. By the fifth overtime, a new message appeared: “Sorry if you had other ideas tonight.”

The Blue Jackets currently experienced weary legs, taking part in their sixth sport in 9 times, together with two that went to time beyond regulation.

Gamers on the two sides explained the mental tiredness was as exhausting as the physical exhaustion.

“You will find no way to prepare for a activity that goes that very long,” Level reported.