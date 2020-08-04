NRL 2020: Transfer whispers, Joseph Suaalii, Andrew Fifita, James Tamou, Blake Green, Ricky Leutele, Jason Saab

Seth Grace by August 4, 2020 Sports
James Tamou has plenty of interest. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

The Sharks are concerned about the injury problems plaguing a $850,000-a-year star forward and are reported to be eyeing cover from one of this year’s premiership heavyweights.

Meanwhile, the Knights could offer a lifeline to an NRL journeyman and 17-year old teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii is “spooked” and putting off signing with the Rabbitohs for now.

Here are the latest NRL transfer whispers.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Round 13
Andrew Fifita’s injury troubles could force the Sharks to act.Source: Getty Images
Seth Grace

About the author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.
View all posts by Seth Grace »

Related Posts

Cardinals COVID-19 outbreak: St. Louis has 13 positive tests; series vs. Tigers postponed

Cardinals COVID-19 outbreak: St. Louis has 13 positive tests; series vs. Tigers postponed

August 4, 2020
Mitch Cleary (pictured) was stood down by the AFL but was reinstated in his role on Monday

AFL journalist who outed lockdown-flouting WAG reinstated

August 3, 2020
Philippe Coutinho is at the top of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal transfer wishlist this summer

Philippe Coutinho, Thomas Partey and Willian: Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal transfer targets

August 3, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *