Price in India, Specifications, Key Features, Other details

Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Watch Price, Features: Oppo Reno4 Pro and Oppo Watch go official in India. The Reno4 Pro is priced at Rs 34,990 and the Oppo Watch cost Rs 14,990, for the 41mm variant and Rs 19,990 for the 46mm variant. To recall, the company launched its Reno4 Pro smartphone back in China last month, and the Oppo Watch was released back in March alongside the Find X2 series in China.

We at a look at all the key features of the Reno4 Pro and the Oppo Watch here.

Oppo Reno4 Pro specifications

* Oppo Reno4 Pro will be made available in two colour options: Starry Night, Silky White. It is priced at Rs 34,990 and will be made available starting August 5 via Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores.

* Oppo Reno4 Pro features a 6.5-inch E3 Super AMOLED 3D borderless sense screen, with a curvature of 55.9 degrees with a screen-to-body ratio of up to 92.01 per cent. The device features a 90Hz refresh rate along with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a TÜV Rhineland Full Care Display Certification.

* It is the lightest Reno series device till date, weighing in at 161 grams and having a 7.7mm thin design. The back of the device features an anti-glare matte finish on its back.

* Reno4 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which has been manufactured using the 8nm process. It comes with 8GB OF RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. The company uses Graphite tube multi-layer technology, to manage the cooling efficiency.

* The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 skin on top.

* The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s new SuperVOOC 2.0 65W fast charging technology. The company claims that you can charge the device fully within 36 minutes using the in-box charger. To recall, SuperVOOC 2.0 65W fast charging technology is the same technology present in the flagship Oppo Find X2 Pro.

* Oppo Reno4 Pro features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome camera. On the front, it features a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor for taking selfies.

* Camera features include Ultra Steady Video 3.0, AI Color Portrait Photo, Night Flare Portrait Mode, Ultra Dark Mode and more.

Oppo Watch features

Oppo Watch 46mm variant features a dual curved 1.91-inch AMOLED display with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. (Image: Oppo)

* Oppo Watch will be made available in two sizes: 41mm and 46mm. The 46mm variant will be made available in two colorways: Black or Glossy Gold. The 41mm will be made available in three colourways: Black, Silver Mist and Pink Gold.

* Both the 41mm variant priced at Rs 14,990 and the 46mm variant priced at Rs 19,990 will be made available starting August 10.

* The device is made out of 6,000-series aluminium alloy. The company will be making it available with a wide range of wrist strap colours and materials.

* Oppo Watch 46mm variant features a dual curved 1.91-inch AMOLED display with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Whereas, the 41mm variant sports a dual curved 1.6-inch AMOLED display.

* It is powered by Google’s Wear OS operating system.

* The company claims that the watch has a battery life of around 21 days in the power saver mode.

* Oppo Watch comes with 5ATM water resistance rating.

