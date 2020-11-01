Hospitals may be forced to relocate Govt patients

This is the first time that a small number of people have been transferred to other intensive care units since the principle of mutual aid was applied at the height of the epidemic as hospitals began to transfer patients.

As of Saturday, 10,918 people were hospitalized with Govt 19 disease, An increase of 2,987 over the previous week, and 326 deaths, for a total of 46,555 deaths.

Wigan and Stockport became the first hospital systems in Greater Manchester last week as the number of Kovit patients on suspension is approaching its April peak. Ridington Wigan and Lay (WWL) Teaching Hospitals The NHS Foundation has reduced some of its “less emergency services”.

The Leeds Teaching Hospitals Foundation has been canceling non-essential routine surgeries since Wednesday in order to accommodate Govt treatments. Some cancer operations in Nottingham have also been canceled due to “pressure from intensive care units”.

Airtel Hospital in Keekley, West Yorkshire, has been postponing emergency operations and selective surgeries for patients who have to stay overnight for two weeks as covit cases are on the rise, “as the need for the hospital increases the capacity of our inpatient beds”.

The Southwest Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskill, Northern Ireland, was operating at a high capacity on Thursday, with patients waiting in bed. Statistics do not show free ICU beds in Altnaghelvin and two free ICU beds in SWAH.

Dr Sharma said a national lockout was needed to stem the rise in the infection rate and that the NHS would be overwhelmed if it did not start to fall significantly.

“We need to make sure that social exchanges start to decline. There are some indications that the rate of increase in the Northwest is starting to decline, which is why controls are so important. But the rate should fall, we will have real problems if the rate does not start to fall, and selective surgeries will have to be canceled, and Nightingale Hospitals will reopen. This is a situation we must avoid at all costs, otherwise the NHS will become overcrowded.

“It’s four to five weeks behind the UK at the moment, and it’s OK with ICU capacity and other beds, but in the north it’s very tight and close to full capacity in ICU and high dependent beds.”

The consultant cardiologist added: “The pinch point will come in the next three or four weeks. If the exchange rate does not start to fall, we will increase. ”

Cllr Paul Brant, a member of the Liverpool City Council’s Ministry of Public Health and Social Security, said hospitals in the region “manage, but at the expense of controlling a select few.

“It hits the consequences because the NHS cannot act the way it wants to. It must cancel selected practices.”

He added: “I do not want to use too much word because I think the NHS will give enough potential. But we will see that the word I use is badly affected by the NHS.

“I doubt they will be able to ensure that they can be treated on an emergency basis, but it will not be at the expense of selective surgery and many will not have to be hospitalized. That failure will lead to more morbidity and mortality for non-Govt causes in the coming months.”

Govt admission to hospitals in Wales has risen sharply. The latest NHS Wales figures show 1,110 Govt-19 patients in hospital beds, more than 80% of the epidemic peak in April.

Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Federation, said: “The field hospitals that were part of the contingency plan to deal with the effects that Covid is now beginning to use – especially in the RCD area, but also parts of Wales in others.”

As of Friday, 28 wards across Scotland were closed for new admissions, including 17 in the NHS Greater and Glasgow Clyde area, where hospital cases were higher than the first peak of the epidemic.