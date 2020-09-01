Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Live Stream: How to watch the launch event

Samsung has already shown a new look Galaxy Z Fold2. We are now going to find out what is the price of a foldable phone and all the missing glasses.

Within a month of previewing the Galaxy Fold during the unopened event in August, Samsung is hosting its second online event today (September 1), where it will tell the rest of the story about the Galaxy Z Fold. 2. As we have seen Samsung make its latest foldable design changes, we are still waiting for the official word on processor, camera specifications, battery and price.

Here you can find the Galaxy Z Fold 2 streaming event and where we expect Samsung to announce it.

When is the Galaxy Z Fold 2 live stream?

The full release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be unveiled today, September 1st at 10am EDT / 7pm PDT. Like the event that did not open in August, it will only be an online affair, with the current corona virus epidemic making large public meetings non-starter.

You will find the Galaxy Z Fold 2 live stream Samsung’s website. You can also follow through on the YouTube stream here:

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price and Availability

We still do not know how much the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost – this is one of the biggest topics of discussion during Samsung’s live event. But we know you can get the phone on very quickly. Samsung says pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will begin on Tuesday (September 1), once the event is over.

Samsung will also announce the release date of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. We expect it to be in September.

In terms of price, the original Galaxy Fold 9 Introduced at 1,980. Analysts expect the price of the new phone to be in the same ballpark, with visual expert Rose Young offeringing 7,780 to 9,980 for Samsung’s new phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 2: As far as we know

Samsung talks about the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for most of its August 5 unpacked event, which has larger screens than its predecessors. The phone opens to reveal a 7.6-inch screen, a slight increase from the 7.3-inch display on the original Galaxy Fold, which Samsung achieved by removing the apex for the front camera. Now the display has a thin layer of glass, which adds to the life of the screen.

The exterior screen is now a 6.2-inch full card display. It has risen from 4.6 inches in the original fold.

In addition to expanding the screens, Samsung has also taken a number of steps to refine the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, thus avoiding lingering problems with the folding launch last year.

Galaxy Z Fold 2: What are we waiting for

Samsung has not told us which processor the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will run on, although all indications point to the Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865 Plus. The latter chipset is found in Samsung’s latest phones Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

We know the phone will feature three rear cameras, but we are not sure what the specific optics will be. Rumor has it that the 12-megapixel lens points to all three – a main camera, an ultra-white shooter and a telephoto lens.

It is unclear how big a battery the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have, although some rumors suggest it may be smaller than the size that runs the original Fold. This would be a bizarre decision as the new folder will have a 5G connection – the Snapdragon 865 variants come with a 5G modem – and it will test the phone’s battery.