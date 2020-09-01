Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Live Stream: How to watch the launch event

Sep 01, 2020 0 Comments
Samsung has already shown a new look Galaxy Z Fold2. We are now going to find out what is the price of a foldable phone and all the missing glasses.

Within a month of previewing the Galaxy Fold during the unopened event in August, Samsung is hosting its second online event today (September 1), where it will tell the rest of the story about the Galaxy Z Fold. 2. As we have seen Samsung make its latest foldable design changes, we are still waiting for the official word on processor, camera specifications, battery and price.

