UFC to deal with Dan Hardy-Herb Dean incident

ABU DHABI – UFC senior vice president David Shaw reported conversations would take spot back again residence in Las Vegas adhering to Dan Hardy’s on-air outburst at referee Herb Dean and subsequent trade in between the pair just after Francisco Trinaldo’s TKO win above Jai Herbert at UFC on ESPN 14.

Hardy and his co-commentary colleague, Paul Felder, ended up equally plainly upset by Dean’s managing of the complete to Trinaldo’s earn about Herbert just after the struggle was allowed to carry on, irrespective of Herbert showing up to be knocked rigid by a substantial punch.

Each Hardy and Felder have been vocal in their phone calls for Dean to connect with off the struggle, although even Trinaldo stopped to enable Dean to move in ahead of ultimately continuing to land 4 unanswered pictures at the clearly scrambled Herbert. It was then that Dean intervened.

Hardy was incensed, and pictures shared from cageside confirmed the previous welterweight title challenger remonstrating with the formal in the aftermath of the combat in advance of the Englishman recomposed himself to carry out the put up-battle interview with Trinaldo.

When questioned about the incident at the article-fight information meeting, Shaw admitted: “I was not on the floor when it occurred. I did hear some of the reviews on the broadcast. Here’s the thing: Getting a ref in MMA is 1 of the most difficult roles that you can have, and Herb Dean is a single of our greatest, categorically. (The) bottom line is, health and fitness and basic safety of the athletes is of paramount worth. On the other side, you’ve got a man like Hardy who, really thriving MMA career, an outstanding analyst right now, but he’s passionate, and he’s fiery.

“The important factor for us to do is to check out and get a manage and attempt to get an being familiar with of what basically happened. Definitely, this is not anything that you address with both one of the events during the show. These guys have a job to do, and so we undoubtedly don’t want to disrupt their attempts to do an outstanding position, as we count on they generally will. So we’ll go again, we’ll check it out, attempt to get a better being familiar with of what took place and seriously consider it from there.”

Hardy’s reaction drew words and phrases of support from the UFC’s lead engage in-by-participate in commentator, Jon Anik, who tweeted, “Dan Hardy has usually had my respect as 1 of the finest MMA minds/analysts out there but he’s primarily deserving of praise tonight. Analysts must be critical when they believe that the scenario phone calls for it. Can’t maintain back. He didn’t. He’s not trying to make buddies.”

Shaw hinted that Hardy might have stepped out of line by interacting with Dean through the event, noting that referees need to only be approached by regulatory team in the course of functions.

“I guess the base line is there’s 1 group of folks that are in a position to chat to officials for the duration of the battle night, and which is (Marc) Ratner’s regulatory group, and no a single else,” Shaw said. “So we’ll see what transpires future 7 days when we get again to the business.”