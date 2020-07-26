Lions cling on towards Demons to get a piece of major place

MELBOURNE gave Brisbane the fright of its daily life, but the Lions clung on for a four-point acquire at Metricon Stadium to move to the equal opposition guide on Sunday night time.

LIONS CLAW Onto WIN Complete match coverage and stats

Brisbane led by 18 details at a few-quarter time and seemed the winners, but goals to Jack Viney, Nathan Jones and Jake Melksham established up a grandstand finish.

The final 3 minutes was a frenzy of determined play from the two groups ahead of a 50m penalty versus Bayley Fritsch relieved the tension on Brisbane.

They milked the clock down and received 7.11 (53) to 7.7 (49) to record their sixth win of the period and go level with Port Adelaide.

Following an even initially quarter the Lions place the foot down, making use of a significant advantage around the contest to kick 3 plans to a single and open up up a decisive 14-place direct in slippery ailments.

Lachie Neale (33 disposals and seven clearances) once more had a huge impact, though his midfield mates Jarryd Lyons (23 and nine tackles) and Hugh McCluggage (22 and 3 aim assists) have been also distinguished.

Charlie Cameron kicked two third-quarter ambitions that proved crucial.

Melbourne will be kicking alone immediately after lacking a host of gettable photographs during the night time that could have built a big difference.

The Demons will reduce no admirers even though, especially for their late comeback when things appeared missing.

Melksham was clinical with his a few ambitions, when Clayton Oliver (28) and Viney (23) slowly but surely arrested Brisbane’s dominance around the ball.

Daniel Rich sat on the sidelines for the second 50 percent immediately after showing up to hurt his hamstring.

Neale normally takes one more move in direction of the Brownlow

In an intriguing midfield battle, some of the most difficult nuts in the competitiveness went at it for all 4 quarters, but yet again it was Lions’ star Lachie Neale that came out on major. He manufactured the moist ball appear dry, continuously mopping up ground balls all over stoppages and in general participate in. An additional 33 disposals, 16 of which were contested, to go with seven clearances was one more 3-vote performance.

Is Dan McStay in issues?

It just was not Neville Jetta’s evening. As if remaining requested to mark Charlie Cameron was not hard sufficient, factors only bought even worse for the rugged defender who copped not one particular, but two hits to his head. Firstly, he wore an accidental knee from Zac Bailey in the first quarter, and then in the 2nd it was Dan McStay’s hip. In the latter incident, Jetta scooped up the ball and appeared to lead with his head at the oncoming McStay who braced for make contact with. The strike resulted in Jetta leaving the industry for the second time in the recreation. He returned after fifty percent time to enjoy out the match.

So near however so significantly for Rayner

Interesting Brisbane forward Cam Rayner is possibly nonetheless coming back to earth, so superior was his leap for a mark late in the next quarter. Rayner leapt on to the shoulders of Max Gawn, virtually ideal more than him, but spilled the mark immediately after doing the difficult operate. It was a actually magnificent leap. Rayner knee caught Gawn square in the back of his head, leaving the Melbourne ruckman on the ground for 15 seconds, extended ample to overlook the ensuing ball-up in which Brisbane acquired a cost-free kick and Lincoln McCarthy converted.

Cam Rayner flies higher versus Melbourne. Photo: AFL Images



MELBOURNE 2.2 3.3 4.6 7.7 (49)

BRISBANE 2.2 5.5 7.6 7.11 (53)

Ambitions

Melbourne: Melksham 3, Fritsch 2, Viney, Jones

Brisbane: Cameron 2, Bailey, Hipwood, McCarthy, Rayner, Zorko

Finest

Melbourne: Oliver, Gawn, Viney, Melksham, Petracca, Lever

Brisbane: Neale, Lyons, McCluggage, Bailey, Zorko, Starcevich

Injuries

Melbourne: TBC

Brisbane: Loaded (hamstring)

