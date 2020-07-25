Pokemon Go habitat rotation schedule and every habitat Pokmon for Go Fest 2020 • Eurogamer.net

Fire, water, grass, battle, friendship and battle – together they form Go Fest 2020!
Rotating habitats are part of the Day One, Saturday 25th July, celebrations for Go Fest 2020 in Pokémon Go.
There are five habitats in total – fire, water, grass, battle and friendship – and each one has a set of special Pokémon that will appear when a specific habitat is live.
Every hour of the first day of Go Fest 2020 has been assigned a habitat, which means that each habitat appears twice throughout the day.
On this page:
Rotating habitats schedule times for Pokémon Go Fest 2020 explained
Throughout the first day of Go Fest 2020 in Pokémon Go, you’ll be able to take advantage of the five rotating habitats – fire, water, grass, battle and friendship.
When each habitat is live, you’ll be able to encounter a special set of Pokémon that are themed around that specific habitat. During the fire habitat, for example, you’ll encounter more fire-type Pokémon.
Each habitat lasts for an hour and will occur twice throughout the day, which means that each habitat is available for a total of two hours.
Below you can find exactly when, according to local time, each habitat will appear throughout the first day, Saturday 25th July, of Go Fest 2020:
- 10am to 11am (local time) – Battle
- 11am to 12pm (local time) – Friendship
- 12pm to 1pm (local time) – Fire
- 1pm to 2pm (local time) – Water
- 2pm to 3pm (local time) – Grass
- 3pm to 4pm (local time) – Battle
- 4pm to 5pm (local time) – Friendship
- 5pm to 6pm (local time) – Fire
- 6pm to 7pm (local time) – Water
- 7pm to 8pm (local time) – Grass
Don’t forget to an incense during your favourite habitat hour, because it will boosted the spawn rate even further, helping you find those rarer Pokémon.
Unown spawns for the letters Q and O have been boosted and you should definitely ensure that you catch a Rotom during Go Fest 2020!
Battle habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2020
You can expect to encounter these special Pokémon during both battle habitats for Go Fest 2020:
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Gen 1:
Gen 2:
Gen 3:
- Slakoth
- Sableye
- Meditite
- Swablu
- Zangoose
- Seviper
Gen 4:
Gen 5:
Fire habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2020
Here are all the special Pokémon you can encounter during the five habitat of Go Fest 2020:
Gen 1:
- Charmander with a Pikachu Visor
- Charizard
- Vulpix
- Growlithe
- Ponyta
- Alolan Marowak
- Magmar
- Flareon
Gen 2:
Gen 3:
Gen 5:
- Tepig
- Darumaka
- Litwick
- Heatmor
Friendship habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2020
While the friendship habitat is live, you’ll be able to find these special Pokémon as part of Go Fest 2020:
Gen 1:
- Pikachu
- Clefairy
- Jigglypuff
- Chansey
- Eevee
- Snorlax
Gen 2:
- Togetic
- Marill
- Sudowoodo
- Wobbuffet
- Mantine
Gen 3:
Gen 5:
Grass habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2020
Below you can find every special Pokémon for the grass habitat in Go Fest 2020:
Gen 1:
Gen 2:
Gen 3:
Gen 4:
- Cherrim – both Sunshine and Overcast Forme
- Snover
- Leafeon
Gen 5:
Pokemon Go Fest has arrived! Once the Go Fest 2020 start time arrives, you can take advantage of the habitat schedule, the Go Fest 2020: Welcome Special Research, get Rotom and Unown as well as new Eggs and shinies.
Start by completing the Friendship Go Fest challenges, finding Team Go Rocket Balloons, and catching newly released Gen 5 Pokémon.
2020 has seen several new features – such the arrival of the Go Battle League, Remote Raids and the trade evolution feature. There are also planned changes to PokéCoins on the way.
Last year saw the release of new regional exclusive Pokémon and the introduction of the Unova Stone.
Pokemon Go also sees regular events – including weekly Spotlight Hour, monthly Field Research rewards and Pokémon Go Community Day.
Water habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2020
These are the special Pokémon that you can catch when the water habitat is live in Go Fest 2020:
Gen 1:
- Squirtle with a Pikachu Visor
- Poliwag
- Tentacool
- Slowpoke
- Magikarp
- Vaporeon
Gen 2:
Gen 3:
- Mudkip
- Carvanha
- Clamperl
- Luvdisc
Gen 5:
- Oshawott
- Tympole
- Alomomola
Good luck throughout Go Fest 2020!