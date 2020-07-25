Pokemon Go habitat rotation schedule and every habitat Pokmon for Go Fest 2020 • Eurogamer.net

Fire, water, grass, battle, friendship and battle – together they form Go Fest 2020!

Rotating habitats are part of the Day One, Saturday 25th July, celebrations for Go Fest 2020 in Pokémon Go.

There are five habitats in total – fire, water, grass, battle and friendship – and each one has a set of special Pokémon that will appear when a specific habitat is live.

Every hour of the first day of Go Fest 2020 has been assigned a habitat, which means that each habitat appears twice throughout the day.

Rotating habitats schedule times for Pokémon Go Fest 2020 explained Throughout the first day of Go Fest 2020 in Pokémon Go, you’ll be able to take advantage of the five rotating habitats – fire, water, grass, battle and friendship. When each habitat is live, you’ll be able to encounter a special set of Pokémon that are themed around that specific habitat. During the fire habitat, for example, you’ll encounter more fire-type Pokémon. Each habitat lasts for an hour and will occur twice throughout the day, which means that each habitat is available for a total of two hours. Below you can find exactly when, according to local time, each habitat will appear throughout the first day, Saturday 25th July, of Go Fest 2020: 10am to 11am (local time) – Battle

11am to 12pm (local time) – Friendship

12pm to 1pm (local time) – Fire

1pm to 2pm (local time) – Water

2pm to 3pm (local time) – Grass

3pm to 4pm (local time) – Battle

4pm to 5pm (local time) – Friendship

5pm to 6pm (local time) – Fire

6pm to 7pm (local time) – Water

7pm to 8pm (local time) – Grass Don't forget to an incense during your favourite habitat hour, because it will boosted the spawn rate even further, helping you find those rarer Pokémon. Unown spawns for the letters Q and O have been boosted and you should definitely ensure that you catch a Rotom during Go Fest 2020!

Battle habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2020 You can expect to encounter these special Pokémon during both battle habitats for Go Fest 2020: Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Gen 1: Gen 2: Gen 3: Slakoth

Sableye

Meditite

Swablu

Zangoose

Seviper Gen 4: Gen 5: You can Machop, Sableye and Croagunk, among others, during the Battle habitat.

Fire habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2020 Here are all the special Pokémon you can encounter during the five habitat of Go Fest 2020: Gen 1: Charmander with a Pikachu Visor

Charizard

Vulpix

Growlithe

Ponyta

Alolan Marowak

Magmar

Flareon Gen 2: Gen 3: Gen 5: Tepig

Darumaka

Litwick

Heatmor Tepig, Litwick and Heatmor are some of the Pokémon you can find during the Fire habitat.

Friendship habitat Pokémon list for Go Fest 2020 While the friendship habitat is live, you’ll be able to find these special Pokémon as part of Go Fest 2020: Gen 1: Pikachu

Clefairy

Jigglypuff

Chansey

Eevee

Snorlax Gen 2: Togetic

Marill

Sudowoodo

Wobbuffet

Mantine Gen 3: Gen 5: Pikachu, Clefairy and Chansey can be discovered during the Friendship habitat.