How Netizens reacted to Farmville announcing a December 31 halt to operations

Sep 29, 2020 0 Comments
Issued by: Trends Table | New Delhi |

Updated: September 29, 2020 at 3:23:57 pm


The decision comes after software company Adobe announced it would stop distributing and updating Flash Player to all web browsers.

The popular online game farm has announced that it will cease operations in 2020 after 11 years, which has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

The game will not run after December 31st as it uses the Formville Adobe Plugin.

“Thanks is a small word, but it means the world to us when we are pregnant with love and beautiful memories. So, a big big thank you for farming with us here,” a post on the game’s official Facebook account said.

Farmville was launched on Facebook in 2009. Agriculture-simulation online athletes needed players to plow, plant, harvest and raise livestock and at one point had millions of active users.

Games and apps like Formville have been accused of harvesting and then selling their users’ data, prompting a change in Facebook’s policies.

Check out some of the reactions here:

The game’s parent company Jinga announced on Friday that the in-app purchase will be available until November 17 as the title will continue to operate until December 31st.

