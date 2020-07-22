US orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston

US Point out Division spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the consulate was directed to near “in purchase to shield American mental home and Americans’ personal information” but did not instantly supply additional aspects of what prompted the closure.

Relations in between China and the United States have plummeted in the previous calendar year, amid an ongoing trade war, the coronavirus pandemic, and US criticism of China’s human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

A spokesperson for the State Department mentioned in a individual statement that China “has engaged for years in large illegal spying and impact functions” and that these “things to do have amplified markedly in scale and scope over the past number of several years.”

Late Tuesday night, police in Houston reported they responded to experiences of smoke in the courtyard outside the consulate, positioned on Montrose Boulevard, in the city’s Midtown space. Regional media shared video of what appeared to be officers within the compound burning paperwork.