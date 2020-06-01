Lounges, all markets can open in Delhi, shopping malls cannot. Details here

Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference this morning.

Highlight Delhi has the third highest number of virus cases in India, close to 20,000

Industries can also reopen without staggered shifts

On Saturday, the government announced a gradual reopening plan.

All shops, including hairdressers and salons, will reopen in Delhi, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today when the country entered “Unlock 1”, a gradual reduction in the coronavirus blockade. However, Delhi’s borders will be sealed for a week and only those with passes can enter, he said.

Arvind Kejriwal sought the opinion of citizens on whether to open the borders of the capital, which is fighting against an increase in cases of viruses. “The moment we open the borders, people from all over the country will come to Delhi for treatment,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, Delhi had 9,500 beds for COVID-19 patients. “I can guarantee, as your prime minister, that there will be a bed if you or someone in your family is infected,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

“Delhi hospitals must be reserved for the people of Delhi. At the same time, Delhi belongs to the country, how can you refuse to treat someone?”

Delhi has the third highest number of virus cases in the country, close to 20,000. There have been more than 470 deaths in the city.

One suggestion, he said, was to keep borders open during the coronavirus crisis. “I want your guidance, what should we do,” Kejriwal said, asking for comments by Friday.

On Saturday, the government extended the blockade until June 30, but announced a gradual reopening plan. To start, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, and houses of worship will reopen on June 8. The decision will be made to restart international flights, schools, colleges and cinemas in the coming weeks, the Interior Ministry said.

