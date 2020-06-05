Emotional debate breaks out over anti-lynching legislation when Cory Booker opposes Rand Paul’s amendment

When George Floyd’s memorial service began in Minnesota, Paul, who has been delaying popular bipartisan legislation to make lynching a federal crime, came to the Senate floor in Washington to add an amendment to the anti-lynching legislation and then approve it. . He argued that the bill as written is too broad and said his amendment “would apply criminal penalties only for lynching and not for other crimes.” The Republican senator asked for unanimous consent to pass the bill with that amendment. However, both Harris and Booker spoke out against the effort, and Booker opposed it.

“Senator Paul is now trying to weaken a bill that has already been passed: there is no reason for this, there is no reason for this,” Harris said.

In emotional comments, Booker said he felt “so raw today,” saying, “Of all the days that we’re doing this right now when God, if this bill was passed today, what that would mean for the United States. That this body and that body finally agree. ”

“It would talk a lot about racial pain and the pain of generations,” Booker said. Raising her voice, she continued, “I don’t need my colleague, the senator from Kentucky, to tell me about lynching in this country. I was at the museum in Montgomery, Alabama, and I saw African American families cry. The stories of women pregnant lynched in this country and their babies ripped out while this body did nothing. ”