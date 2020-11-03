Home Top News Whale near swallowing kayaks off the coast of Avila, California

Nov 03, 2020 0 Comments
@californiamammabear / TikTok

Two kayakers were lucky to be alive after a nearby humpback whale swallowed them whole … it all got caught up in the video.

Julie M.C.Sorley And Liz Cotrial While watching kayaking and whaling Monday at Avila Beach in California in San Luis Obispo, a huge mammal came to the surface to amass a larger fish than anywhere else.

Check out the video … you can see other kayakers and paddle boards near the whale … another kayaker filming the incident from a distance. At first, the whale seemed to swallow the women, but only their kayak capsized and they were thrown underwater.

Cotriel told FOX26 News, “I thought I’d push.” Like, I’m going to get a whale out of the way! It was a very different thought. I keep thinking ‘I’m dead, I’m dead’. I thought it was going to come down on me. The next thing I know, I’m underwater. “

Many paddle boards are said to have been rescued before they could get back on their kayak and head ashore. “I was shaking my shirt when a bunch of fish came out of my shirt,” Cotriel said as they got back into the car. None of the women were injured … but McSorley is said to have lost his car keys.

Oh, the whale.

