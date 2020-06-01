Music composer Wajid Khan dies at 42; “Surprised”, Tweet Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan and others

Wajid Khan was 42 years old (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Highlight Wajid Khan died in a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Monday

He was admitted to the hospital for kidney infection

“He was on the fan for the past four days,” said Salim Merchant.

New Delhi:

Music composer Wajid Khan of renowned songwriting duo Sajid-Wajid died in a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Monday due to complications from a kidney infection, the PTI news agency reported. He was 42 years old. Wajid Khan, best known for composing Bollywood numbers alongside his brother Sajid, was mourned on Twitter by Bollywood celebrities with tweets from Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, his cousin Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Varun. Dhawan, Preity Zinta and others. “Surprised at Wajid Khan’s death. A brilliant smiling talent passes away. Duas, prayers and condolences,” Bachchan tweeted as Priyanka wrote in her tweet: “Terrible news. The only thing I will ever remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. “He left too soon. My condolences to his family and to all who mourn. Rest in peace, my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.” Karan Johar tweeted, “Wajid Khan, your music will always live.” Preity, currently in Los Angeles as Priyanka, tweeted, “I will miss you and our jam sessions forever. Until we meet again.”

T 3548 – Surprised by the passing of Wajid Khan … a brilliant smiling talent dies … duas, prayers and condolences – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Terrible news. The only thing I will always remember is Wajid Bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. He left too soon. My condolences to his family and to all the afflicted. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@ wajidkhan7 – PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

#RIPWajidKhan his music will always live … the deepest condolences to the family and loved ones … he left too soon … – Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 1, 2020

surprised to hear this news @ wajidkhan7 Bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be with. We will miss you Wajid bhai thanks for the music pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P – Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

I used to call him my brother from another mother. In addition to being incredibly talented, he was so gentle and sweet. I’m so heartbroken I couldn’t say goodbye my sweet @ wajidkhan7 I will miss you and our impromptu sessions forever. Until we meet again #RIP#WajidKhan#Gonetoosoonpic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY – Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

Wajid bhai !! You will be missed !! – Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) May 31, 2020

Your music gave soul to my films, my friend. He will miss his smile, his positivity, his talent. I love you friend Inshallah, we will meet again one day in heaven. Don’t be afraid to wear your heart on your friends’ sleeves. Say what you want. There may not be later to do so pic.twitter.com/JexeXWsi6U – Milap (@zmilap) May 31, 2020

Arbaaz Khan, who worked with Wajid Khan on the Dabangg movies, posted this note on Instagram: “The music industry has lost a gem.”

Wajid Khan’s colleagues in the music industry also remembered the composer in fond memories. Singer-songwriter Salim Merchant, who previously confirmed the news of Wajid Khan’s death to PTI, posted this heartbreaking tweet: “You are gone too soon. It is a great loss to our fraternity. I am shocked and broken. Tributes also to the singers Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan, Adnan Sami, Harshdeep Kaur, the composer duo Sachin-Jigar and others.

Ravaged by the news of the death of my brother Wajid de Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travel brother @ wajidkhan7 You are gone too soon. It is a great loss for our fraternity. I am shocked and broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un – merchant salim (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

With a broken heart. Both of them @SajidMusicKhan and @ wajidkhan7 They have been close and true friends. The kind that could see the light on and appear in our study in the middle of the night only to meet, talk and share a laugh. I can’t believe Wajid and I never speak again. – VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

It’s hard to believe that we won’t see each other again, we’ll talk again, we’ll laugh again @ wajidkhan7 (in front, in the photo). sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten. https://t.co/0v8lsgxVtM – VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

I am in shock !! I lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t understand this tragic news … It was such a beautiful soul … Oh dear Lord, have mercy … May Allah SWT bless you in Jannat-ul-Firdaus … Ameen. #WajidKhanpic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM – Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

I just can’t accept this! Shocking! Goodbye dear brother … I love you … until we meet on the other side! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai pic.twitter.com/cb8E152J1X – Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2020

Heartbroken at receiving the news of the death of our dear friend Wajid Bhai from dynamic duo Sajid Wajid. Our condolences to his family and friends. He will always be remembered through his music and singing.

May his soul rest in peace – Sachin-Jigar (@SachinJigarLive) May 31, 2020

After Wajid Khan’s death, speaking to the PTI news agency, Salim Merchant said Khan was admitted to Mumbai Surana Hospital in Chembur a few days ago due to complications related to kidney infection and that his condition finally deteriorated: “He had multiple problems. He had a kidney problem and I had a transplant a while back. But recently he found out about the kidney infection … He was on the ventilator for the past four days, after his condition worsened. Kidney infection was the I started and then became critical. “

Sajid-Wajid made their debut as songwriters, creating music for Salman Khan’s film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998 and continued to compose songs for Salman Khan’s films for years to come: they composed complete playlists for Dabangg movie series, Partner and Welcome. Wajid Khan recently co-composed the songs for Salman Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released during the running of the bulls. Sajid-Wajid also composed the songs for Salman Khan’s reality shows. Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 6.

Wajid Khan was also a lead singer and sang songs like Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se, Chinta Ta Chita Chita, Mashallah, among others. Wajid Khan also sang the IPL 4 title track, which was composed by the duo.

Wajid Khan and his brother Sajid were part of the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Superstar singer as mentors