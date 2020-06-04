Premarket Actions: The S&P 500 just had its best 50 days

The index has just reached its best 50-day rally of all time, as investors choose to look beyond the risks associated with mounting tensions between the United States and China and widespread civil unrest in the United States.

What happens: Since March 23, when the index hit its most recent low, the S&P 500 gained 39.6%. That’s the strongest increase in 50 business days, according to Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

“There is an old market that says stocks go up the stairs and down the elevator, but in the last market cycle the rise was almost as fast as the decline,” Bespoke Investment Group analysts told clients.

Detrick noted on Twitter that stocks increased both six and 12 months after the other seven largest 50-day concentrations. But for that to happen again is an extremely difficult call to make given the widespread uncertainty about Covid-19’s trajectory, the lack of guidance on corporate earnings, and the fragile political environment in the US. USA