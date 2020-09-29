Home Top News Freddie Flintoff’s’ Original and Honest ‘Living with Bulimia’ hailed as’ Most Important Documentary of the Year ‘

Freddie Flintoff’s’ Original and Honest ‘Living with Bulimia’ hailed as’ Most Important Documentary of the Year ‘

Sep 29, 2020 0 Comments
Freddie Flintoff's' Original and Honest 'Living with Bulimia' hailed as' Most Important Documentary of the Year '

Freddie talks about his war with Bulimia (Image: BBC)

Freddie Flintoff’s documentary, Living with Bulimia, has devastated audiences with his raw and honest account of the game star’s eating disorder.

The top gear presenter spoke honestly about how being a bulimic has affected his life, including the shame of being proud to clean up the food, and even harder to admit to the grip he now has on himself.

Freddie, who was provoked by comments about his weight during his time as a cricketer, continued to throw away his diet when he began to appreciate his weight loss.

He explained: ‘Everyone was happy with me. My weight was declining.

‘It’s like: “I’m the boss of this.” It continued, and I was always doing it. ‘

However, the negative effects soon began to catch on, and he finally admitted to hiding his actions from those around him, including team members and family members, before telling his wife.

Upon learning of bulimia as a whole, Freddie was shocked to find that it was not defined by being sick and that there were other components, including excessive exercise, to burn the calories he ate.


Warning: Publication is prohibited until 00:00:01 on 22/09/2020 - Project Name: Freddie Flintoff: Living with Bulimia - TX: 28/09/2020 - Chapter: Freddie Flintoff: Living with Bulimia (No. N / a) - Photo Gallery: Lancashire Cricket Ground Freddie, Emirates Old Trafford Freddie Flintoff - (c) South Coast - Photographer: n / a
His outspoken view of the disorder showed how easy it is to catch (Image: BBC)

At the heartbreaking moment, he later spoke with young Lawrence’s family members, who died of a heart attack and his body went out years later as a bulimic.

Freddie also spoke to the rescuers now, and the difficulty he encountered in talking about it as a human being.

Hailing as one of the ‘Most Important Documentaries of the Year’, the audience soon acknowledged that it felt like Bulimia was there, and the audience quickly kept the love strong.

Statistics show that about 1.5 million people in the UK currently have an eating disorder.

Of them, 25% are men – but eating disorders are still considered a ‘female thing’ and have not attracted much attention to men’s mental health in recent years.

Warning: Publication is prohibited until 00:00:01 on 22/09/2020 - Project Name: Freddie Flintoff: Living with Bulimia - TX: 28/09/2020 - Chapter: Freddie Flintoff: Living with Bulimia (No. N / a) - Photo Gallery: Freddie Flintoff - (c) South Coast - Photographer: n / a

Freddie’s blatant eating habits caused him to re-evaluate things (Image: BBC)


Ft

If you suspect that a family member or friend may have an eating disorder, please contact Beat 0808 801 0677 or [email protected] for information and advice on the best way to get appropriate treatment.

As a result, men like Freddie are often ashamed to come forward with their own struggles, or refuse to support them.

But as people like Freddie say, more and more men are now ready to open up about their relationship with food and figure.

This includes Connor Spratt, who revealed to Metro.co that he used exercise in an attempt to reduce his weight.

Freddie Flintoff: Living with Bulimia is now available on BBC iPlayer.

Got a story?

If you have a popular story, video or pictures please contact Metro.co.uk Entertainment Group. Ask yourself.

Also: Like Freddie Flintoff, I’m a bully

Also: Top Gear’s Freddie Flintoff and Bedi McKinnys keep dangerous fights a secret from their wives

READ  Globe Diego provides comments on injury renewal and tire handball controversy

You May Also Like

Amazon Prime Day is set to take place on October 13-14

Amazon Prime Day is set to take place on October 13-14

The assassinated South Korean man tried to blame North Korea: the Coast Guard

The assassinated South Korean man tried to blame North Korea: the Coast Guard

Globe Diego provides comments on injury renewal and tire handball controversy

Globe Diego provides comments on injury renewal and tire handball controversy

Democrats' reaction to Trump's tax revenue statement: NPR

Democrats’ reaction to Trump’s tax revenue statement: NPR

French Open Results Live! Tennis action from Roland Cross, TV channel and live stream details

French Open Results Live! Tennis action from Roland Cross, TV channel and live stream details

Pierre-Emerick Abamayang reveals Barcelona refusal to stay at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Abamayang reveals Barcelona refusal to stay at Arsenal

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *