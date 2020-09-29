Freddie Flintoff’s’ Original and Honest ‘Living with Bulimia’ hailed as’ Most Important Documentary of the Year ‘



Freddie talks about his war with Bulimia (Image: BBC)

Freddie Flintoff’s documentary, Living with Bulimia, has devastated audiences with his raw and honest account of the game star’s eating disorder.

The top gear presenter spoke honestly about how being a bulimic has affected his life, including the shame of being proud to clean up the food, and even harder to admit to the grip he now has on himself.

Freddie, who was provoked by comments about his weight during his time as a cricketer, continued to throw away his diet when he began to appreciate his weight loss.

He explained: ‘Everyone was happy with me. My weight was declining.

‘It’s like: “I’m the boss of this.” It continued, and I was always doing it. ‘

However, the negative effects soon began to catch on, and he finally admitted to hiding his actions from those around him, including team members and family members, before telling his wife.

Upon learning of bulimia as a whole, Freddie was shocked to find that it was not defined by being sick and that there were other components, including excessive exercise, to burn the calories he ate.



His outspoken view of the disorder showed how easy it is to catch (Image: BBC)

At the heartbreaking moment, he later spoke with young Lawrence’s family members, who died of a heart attack and his body went out years later as a bulimic.

Freddie also spoke to the rescuers now, and the difficulty he encountered in talking about it as a human being.

Hailing as one of the ‘Most Important Documentaries of the Year’, the audience soon acknowledged that it felt like Bulimia was there, and the audience quickly kept the love strong.

I got so much respect #FreddieFlintoff For making this documentary. Male mental health is such a stigma. This is very important, showing that male role models are vulnerable in public view, is it right to show emotions ???? Is it OK to seek help ???? . – Adam Lewis (_A_K_Lew) September 28, 2020

Important view. We always think that women suffer from eating disorders. For men like the cricketer #Flintoff, It is difficult. Men also need a place to talk about their mental health needs. #FreddieFlintoff #BBC1 – FishGirls23 #ThreePointFivePercent (FishGirls23) September 28, 2020

We are in 2020, more men â ???? Socially structured beliefs that are strong ???? And often ???? Man Up â ??? Constantly strengthened and pushes men further from seeking help ?????? #FreddieFlintoff – Fiona Stanley (@ 23 Fionas) September 28, 2020

Statistics show that about 1.5 million people in the UK currently have an eating disorder.

Of them, 25% are men – but eating disorders are still considered a ‘female thing’ and have not attracted much attention to men’s mental health in recent years.

Freddie’s blatant eating habits caused him to re-evaluate things (Image: BBC)



Ft If you suspect that a family member or friend may have an eating disorder, please contact Beat 0808 801 0677 or [email protected] for information and advice on the best way to get appropriate treatment.

As a result, men like Freddie are often ashamed to come forward with their own struggles, or refuse to support them.

But as people like Freddie say, more and more men are now ready to open up about their relationship with food and figure.

This includes Connor Spratt, who revealed to Metro.co that he used exercise in an attempt to reduce his weight.

Freddie Flintoff: Living with Bulimia is now available on BBC iPlayer.

