Personalized Father’s Day gifts for your one-of-a-kind father

Your father may do well and say he doesn’t want a big fuss on Father’s Day, but if there ever was a year to celebrate the great man, this is it. Let’s face it: We’ve all been squeezed in 2020, so it’s important to take time to celebrate the people who matter most in our lives.

Father’s Day might look a little different this year, and you may be celebrating from afar, but that doesn’t mean your gift is mediocre. In fact, we are here to make the opposite happen: We have put together 28 unique, well thought out and personalized Father’s Day gifts for your father, or the other important fathers in your life, that will show him that you know he is unique. From a custom grower, to Nikes designed specifically for Pops, to a cornhole set with your last name, below are the special gifts that will totally convince you. (Pro tip: Even though the holidays are still a few weeks away, please order now if you want your personalized gifts to arrive on time!)

This sweet fabric-bound photo book is proof that big things can come in small packages. Just drag and drop Dad’s favorite photos into the design of your choice, and Artifact Uprising will do the rest. Available in six shades and 30-, 40-, and 50-page layouts, the book can also have a title or message engraved on the cover. It takes five business days to produce.

This blank diary allows you to write your own messages to Dad via prompts that elicit responses that even the man of steel will appreciate. Just be sure to get her a box of tissues as well. _____________________________________________________________________________

If Dad is a master of cooking, he will love adding this must-have knife to his arsenal of kitchen tools. The direct consumer brand of cookware Made In is loved by professionals and for good reason the tools are handcrafted and designed with input from chefs around the world. This knife, which comes in red, black, or gray, is made from a single piece of stainless steel and has a Rockwell hardness of 58-60. Engrave Dad’s name on the sheet for an additional $ 20.

Most of the golf courses are now open again, which means dad is officially allowed to hit the links, with social distancing, of course. Enhance your outfit with this set of 30 monogrammed balls from the ultra-masculine brand Man Crates. The gift arrives in a rustic wooden box sealed with a metal lever, which means Dad will have to flex his muscles a little to open this prezzie. Choose from four customization formats, from a “Property of [Dad’s Name] Unless you hit your car, “according to a traditional three-letter monogram. For more professionally recommended ideas, check out our guide to the best golf equipment.

If Dad is a sneakerhead, head straight to Nike By You to create a pair of custom sneakers that suit his personality to a T. There is other styles to build in addition to the internationalist, like the KD13 ($ 170; nike.com) – and you can customize everything from the laces to the tongue, midsoles, outsoles and swoosh. But our favorite part is the personal identification section on the rear heel, which has room for three capital letters: DAD seems adequate, right? Sneakers take two to five weeks to create, but if they’re not ready on time, Nike offers the option to print or share your finished product with your pops while you wait for the real thing.

Dad’s sock set with this set of five pairs of pima cotton that offers not one, but two customization options. The ankle area can accommodate up to eight characters, while the toe area, which is printed to look up at your parent, can accommodate a message longer than 20 characters. So, you know, he can read your “I love you more, Dad” message five days a week.

They say a dog is man’s best friend, so the way to a father’s heart this Father’s Day could be through the family dog. Maybe he doesn’t even have children, but he’s a proud father dad. Either way, head to West & Willow, an online custom pet portrait provider that creates clean, modern designs meant to blend into your home.

The process is simple: just upload a clear photo of your pet (any pet including birds, cats, rabbits) and then customize your print. Choose the size you want, choose between three backgrounds and two boxes and enter the pet’s name. The almost 1,300 positive reviews of the product also speak of quality and craftsmanship. Note: The order takes two to three weeks to arrive, so please make the order soon if you want it to arrive to dad on time.

Create a custom – and sustainable! – box of fresh meat that will be delivered at a time also chosen by you, either once or recurring. You get 5% discount on each additional box. Crowd Cow has tons of positive reviews, offering everything from grocery staples like ground beef and bacon to restaurant-quality steaks and Alaskan king crab that are going to blow up Dad’s socks. Among the protein options: Japanese wagyu, New York strip, filet mignon, Maine wild lobster, Icelandic arctic charcoal, whole chicken, lamb chops, and more. Order by June 15 to deliver the box to Dad on time, or buy her a digital gift card so you can cure your own box. If thinking about which meats to choose each month is overwhelming, try meat delivery subscription that makes the picks for him.

If he’s a football fan, you’re going to brighten your dad’s day with this book that contains the New York Times historical coverage of his favorite team, from the highlights of history-making games to MVP tours. Add dad’s name to the cover, cementing the fact that he really is the number one fan. Similar editions for basketball and baseball They are available, and if the book can’t arrive on time, Uncommon Goods has printable gift cards for the big day.

Dad always makes his mark, but now he can too while driving the grill. Customizable with up to three letters, the iron can marks hamburgers, steaks, quesadillas, not to mention wood and leather! Please note that production takes six to 10 days.

Custom stamps (from $ 26.99; minted.com)

It recently emerged that the United States Postal Service is permanently discontinue custom postageSo you only have a couple of weeks left to create a totally unique stamp for Dad. (While you will not be able to request new custom stamps after mid-June, they will still be valid as postage for the foreseeable future.) Whether you opt for a monogram or a family photo, Custom Minted Stamps they are a memory of luxury that you will treasure for years to come. Order before June 9.

Dad can subtly support his favorite baseball team in this no-bulge sharp Untuckit brand shirt, known for shirts that are neither too short nor too long, but rather correct. The Untuckit MLB Poplin Shirt is wrinkle free and features discreet team logos on both the inner placket and sail. Available in regular and slim sizes, and small to XXX-large sizes, the shirt is the best way to support your team. Looking for something more refined? Check out The Untuckit designer shirt that you can specifically tailor to Dad’s style – choose the fabric, trim and candle color and necklace type, and add a pocket or monogram too!

ShenDoah AirPods Case (from $ 19.99; etsy.com)

Make sure Dad’s AirPods are stylishly lined forever with this beautiful, monogrammable leather case. Available for both first and second generation devices and AirPods Pro, the case comes in three colors and has a bottom opening for charging.

If you love to play cornhole, this personalized set with your last name will make it even better. With a poplar frame and plywood top, the surprisingly lightweight set is also portable, thanks to its folding legs, so you can take it to your next tailgate or a neighbor’s barbecue. More information: Comes with eight durable bean bags in 17 colors to choose from.

Dog Blueprint Pillow ($ 95; uncommongoods.com)

If Dad and your dog are inseparable, you will love seeing this lovely pillow with your dog’s face day after day. Hand-stitched in Brooklyn, the double-sided pillow has 57 different breed options and shows the dog’s head and bottom details, all in a flat 1950s style.

With over 33,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this vacuum-insulated double-walled stainless steel tumbler is definitely parent-approved. Ready to keep your coffee hot or your drink cold, the mug features a shatter-proof lid (seriously, the brand challenges you to try to break it) and fits on most cup holders. If it’s more of the water bottle type, we recently tested a lot to determine what they are truly the best.

Elevate dad’s office supplies with this sophisticated leather mouse mat that comes in seven colors and can be monogrammed with gold or silver foil for an additional two dollars.

If your dad and the grill go hand in hand, he’ll love this custom hevea wood chopping board that has a handy feeder to catch drips and juices. For an additional $ 38, Etsy store Dust and stuff (which has more than 3,600 positive comments) will record a second message on the back.

A longtime L.L.Bean bestseller, this grooming bag has nearly 1,200 5-star reviews for good reason – it’s tough as nails. Made of waterproof fabrics that keep leaks in and out of the water, the bag has a built-in hook that can hold up to 25 pounds, a removable mirror, and a shower trolley, not to mention countless pockets and zippers to store all your things. The best part? Adding a monogram will only cost you $ 8 more and will take just one more day.

Away Weekender (from $ 225; away.com)

Cult favorite suitcase maker Now it offers a suitable bag for the weekend with which we are more than a little obsessed. It has a shoe compartment, a 15-inch laptop sleeve, a trolley case, a removable adjustable strap, and plenty of pockets. Best of all, the Weekender comes in nylon or canvas and can be embroidered with a three-letter monogram for an additional $ 35. Note: Personalization adds a week or two to the delivery window.

This smart game is about to be dad’s favorite when on the go. With three built-in pockets, the roll-up transporter can corner everything from chargers to AirPods – and does it in style. Available in 18 colors, it can also be monogrammed for $ 12 extra.

The ultimate troubleshooter, this stainless steel pocket knife also includes a glass breaker, a rope cutter, and a can opener. Record up to two lines of messages, reminding you each time you deploy your login tool.

If your dad loves a cold brewski, he’ll appreciate being able to stroll around with one (or six), using this cooler that can keep a freezing cold of six packs, whether he’s heading to the backyard or beyond. Production takes one to two weeks to complete, so be sure to order soon.

Stock Dad’s bar with this lavish set of four copper mugs for Moscow mules that will totally elevate your next cocktail. Lined with nickel and with elegant brass handles, the mugs come with a pre-engraved monogram; simply choose the initial you want at the end of the purchase.

This gift is the best twofer – commemorate a treasured family photo and give dad a new puzzle to ponder. Available in four sizes (60 pieces up to 1,014 pieces), the puzzle can accommodate up to 14 images and comes with a matching box.

Grafomap (starting at $ 49; grafomap.com)

With Grafomap, you will surely awaken memories of a significant place in Dad’s life, whether it be in his hometown, where he met his mother, or where he spent his college years. So stylish that it also works as wall art, Grafomap zooms in on any location you choose and will add custom text (think “where it all started” or “home sweet home”) as well as dates. You can choose from a plethora of color palettes and fonts, from crisp and modern to colorful and vivid, tailoring the end product to Dad’s exact aesthetic. Place your order before June 16 to receive it on time, or send a digital gift card, who also buys you a free poster for the same price. BOGO!

Commemorate the year you became a parent with this beautiful leather cooler where you will be proud to put a beer or soda on it. (FYI, this could make new parents cry.)

Make your journey to and from the woodpile much less cumbersome with this super durable log carrier from L.L.Bean. Standout details include sturdy nylon handles, sturdy end panels that trap splinters inside the carrier, and the fact that you can add a 10-letter monogram that only takes an extra day and costs $ 8. With over 900 positive comments and a 4.8-star rating, this gift is obvious.

Fear not, the grower industry is alive and well. Even during covid-19, many closed restaurants and bars continue to offer takeout. Give Dad a personalized version of the Etsy shop BlueRidgeMountainCo (which has more than 6,700 positive comments). The 64-ounce grower comes with a custom name and date, and you can pay an extra $ 20 to $ 80 for two, four, six, or eight matching pint glasses.

