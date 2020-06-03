United States Should Have ‘Two Hundred Million’ Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine in Early 2021, Fauci Says

“Then in early 2021, we expect to have a couple hundred million doses,” Fauci said during a live question-and-answer session with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

However, it is still unclear whether the vaccine will be effective against the new coronavirus.

Fauci said the first vaccine candidate, manufactured by the modern biotech company in association with NIAID, should move to a final stage of volunteer testing, known as Phase 3, in mid-summer. Preparations at national and international sites are already underway, he said.

“The real bottom line for all of this will be Phase 3 starting in the first week of July, hopefully,” Fauci said. “We want to get as many data points as we can.”