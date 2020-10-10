Home Top News Check out Miley Cyrus ‘Midnight Sky’ for The Graham Norton Show

Oct 10, 2020 0 Comments
Miley Cyrus shares far-flung performance of her latest single ‘Midnight Sky’ Graham Norton Show Last night (October 9).

It was the first episode of the show to take place at home after COVID-19, however, as the singer was unable to stay physically based in the United States. Instead, his song was pre-recorded and then aired on the show.

In this section an attractive Cyrus was dressed in a shiny purple dress, backed up by self-inflated images as he performed.

Check it out below:

Before the performance, Norton almost interviewed Cyrus and asked the singer how he added something to the episode.

“I wanted to create something special for you and your show because I always wanted to be there,” he said.

“I created a collection with only a million. It’s a dream. I do not think anyone will like it, but again we are in this creatively challenging time because we had so much time that reality is not there right now.

Cyrus has performed solo several times since its release in August.

In September, he was picked up BBC Live Lounge Following is a compilation of the song and the cover of Billy Elise’s ‘My Future’. The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon In a short time.

He performed solo for the Virtual Eye Radio Festival, his Mark Ronson collaboration track ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ and Blondie’s Rock Fuel Card of ‘Heart of Glass’.

‘Midnight Sky’ is the first taste of Cyrus ’new music movement, an album of new works along the way. During an interview with a French radio station N.R.J. Last month, he revealed that the upcoming post will “reflect who I am”.

He named Dua Liba and Billy Idol as guest artists on the album in a separate chat in New Zealand. The Edge Radio.

