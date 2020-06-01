Wajid Khan from music composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies at 42

Many of the film fraternity turned to Twitter to pay tribute. (Proceedings)

Mumbai

Singer-songwriter Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for his work on superstar Salman Khan’s films as “Wanted,” “Dabangg” and “Ek Tha Tiger,” died in the early hours of Monday. in a city hospital due to complications derived from a kidney infection. He was 42 years old.

Music composer Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news of Wajid’s death, said the composer was hospitalized a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur, where his condition deteriorated.

“He had multiple problems. He had a kidney problem and had a transplant a while back. But recently he found out about the kidney infection … He was on the ventilator for the past four days, after his condition worsened. Kidney infection was the beginning and then it became critical, “Salim told PTI.

The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman’s 1998 film “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” and went on to work on several of the actor’s films such as “Garv”, “Tere Naam”, “Tumko Na Bhool Payenge” , “Partner” and the popular “Dabangg” franchise.

Wajid also played for Salman in blockbusters such as “Mera He Jalwa”, “Fevicol Se” and for Akshay Kumar in “Chinta Ta Chita Chita” from the movie “Rowdy Rathore”, among others. He recently co-composed Salman’s songs “Pyaar Karona” and “Bhai Bhai”, which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

Wajid along with his brother Sajid served as a mentor in the singing of the reality shows “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012” and “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar”.

The songwriting duo also got IPL 4’s title track, “Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka,” which was sung by Wajid.

Shortly after the news of the composer’s disappearance, many of the film fraternity turned to Twitter to pay tribute.

Actor Priyanka Chopra said he will always remember Wajid’s smile.

“The only thing I will always remember is the laughter of Wajid Bhai. Always smiling. He left too soon. My condolences to his family and to all who cry. Rest in peace, friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers,” he posted on Twitter.

Terrible news. The only thing I will always remember is Wajid Bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. He left too soon. My condolences to his family and to all the afflicted. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@ wajidkhan7 – PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Actor Parineeti Chopra said Wajid was one of the “kindest” men in the industry.

“Always singing. Wholeheartedly. Always positive. You will really be missed by Wajid bhai,” he tweeted.

Wajid Bhai you were the kindest man, the kindest! Always smiling. Always singing All my heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will really be missed wajid bhai. ???????? #WajidKhan – Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 31, 2020

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a photo of his filmmaker-father David Dhawan with Wajid and remembered the musician as one of Bollywood’s most positive people.

“Surprised to hear this news @ wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss you Wajid bhai thanks for the music,” he wrote.

surprised to hear this news @ wajidkhan7 Bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be with. We will miss you Wajid bhai thanks for the music ???? pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P – Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

Composer and music singer Vishal Dadlani said he was “heartbroken” after hearing the news.

“Both @SajidMusicKhan and @ wajidkhan7 have been close and true friends. The kind that could see the light on and show up in our studio in the middle of the night only to meet, talk and share a laugh. I can’t believe Wajid and I’ll never return to talk, “he wrote.

It’s hard to believe that we won’t see each other again, we’ll talk again, we’ll laugh again @ wajidkhan7 (in front, in the photo). sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten. https://t.co/0v8lsgxVtM – VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Singer-songwriter Shankar Mahadevan said he still couldn’t accept the news of Wajid’s disappearance.

“Shocking! Goodbye dear brother … I love you … until we meet on the other side! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajid bhai,” he wrote on Twitter.

I just can’t accept this! Shocking! Goodbye dear brother … I love you … until we meet on the other side! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai ???????? pic.twitter.com/cb8E152J1X – Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2020

Singer Javed Ali posted: “Feeling deeply saddened after hearing shocking news about Wajid Khan’s sudden disappearance. May his soul rest in peace. My most sincere condolences to his family. May Allah give strength to the family.”