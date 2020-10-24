After extending the unbeaten run against the crew on Tuesday, the Bill Parkinson side could continue their start to the campaign against Bombay.
We will have team news, competition updates, in-depth analysis, reaction and insight behind the scenes throughout the afternoon.
So sit back, go down and follow the live updates on our blog:
Last Updated: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 15:50
- Sunderland welcomes Portsmouth Light Stadium this afternoon (3pm kick-off)
- The Black Gates are unbeaten in League One before the game
- Sunderland XI: Burke, Willis, Wright, O’Neill, Cooch, Hume, Power, Scoven, Leadbitter, Maguire, Wyke
HT: Sunderland 1-2 Portsmouth
Sunderland needs a break there. They have a hard time getting a grip on the activities here, and are conveniently second best.
A great group talk for Bill Parkinson.
43 – Half time is approaching
It still asks Portsmouth more questions.
Sunderland needs half the time, here.
Winning a free-kick in the Bombay half is the best from Sunderland.
It played short and eventually finds its way to Hume, who cuts in and tries a shot that deflects a Bombay defender.
Ricochet pleases Maguire, who sends an agile volley narrowly from an angle.
Not a clear possibility, but it’s like black cats have come to a balance.
32 – How did Sunderland react to falling behind?
Well, they haven’t had much of a chance to retaliate yet – because Portsmouth sees the ball too much.
They tap it comfortably and push Sunderland back in their half.
Bombay is good, but it’s just as bad as the Sunderland performance we’ve seen this season.
Slowly, again, from Sunderland.
Leadbitter leaves possessions, picks up pieces of harness, and rises to the edge of the box before wandering into the Marquis.
The striker finished his run well and entered the box before Burke shot from the last angle.
The first booking of the game goes to Ryan Williams of Portsmouth after a ball incident with Denver Hume.
It was hard to see what happened, but the Sunderland players were not happy and ended quickly.
The referee consulted with his linesman and decided that booking was enough.
17 – A good writing of Portsmouth’s pressure
They were on the front foot from that level and Sunderland saw plenty of ball in the half.
Burke was forced into another save, a Jacobs free-kick hitting the bar from 25 yards.
It had plenty of power, but was comfortable enough for the blocker.
Continue to recover what some more suspects defended from Sunderland.
Bombay won a free-kick width, which Jacobs hit in the box. The Black Gates failed to pick up Sean Rocket, who had a free header from six yards, which was nice to tip the burg wide.
Sunderland must switch to a defensive sense.
10 – GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL! WYKEEEEE!
Well, it didn’t last long!
Sunderland are back on track as Hume advances to the line before cutting the ball to Waik, who enters the house for the first time.
Excellent work from the wing-back and medical from the striker from close range.
Sunderland finally agrees from the open game – it was smooth.
The Portsmouth carving will open the black cats after playing slowly from Hume on the left. There is room for Jacobs on the edge of the box and the threads in the horn hit the ball past Burke from 12 yards.
Bombay has been so easy to carve out that there has been irrigation protection in recent weeks.
As you would expect from two sides that match equally, there is little to separate them in the early stages.
Sunderland has provided cheap possessions on one or two occasions. Bombay comes quickly to the second ball and puts too much pressure, which denies black cats the freedom to play outside.
Roll the ball here in the light of the Bombay Stadium.
As expected, the regular formation for Sunderland is Lyndon Cooch playing on the right and Denver Hume on the left.
Luke O’Neill is on the other side of Bailey Wright on the right three behind returning Jordan Willis.
Meanwhile, Chris Maguire plays just outside of Charlie Wyke.
Portsmouth starts 4-4-2 in a similar one, with John Marquis and Marcus Hornes in the lead.