LeBron James shares the post-championship fest with mom

LeBron James is a champion again, and he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win their 17th championship during the turbulent season. The Lakers, celebrating the culmination of a three-month journey into the vast world game at Disney World, began to feast hard in the locker room after the game. While the lockers were going into the woods in the locker room, J.R. While players like Smith and Dwight Howard were live on Instagram, LeBron went out for a moment with his mother for a fasttime.

LeBron caught on the phone with his mother Gloria James on a celebratory championship cigar.

Lockers LeBron James invites his mother to celebrate his fourth degree pic.twitter.com/hwSQHWyVkR – Ben Colliver (en Colliver) October 12, 2020

LeBron thanked his mother for raising him and how much he thanked her for everything she did in doing it.

“I am without you. I have nothing to pass on compared to what you passed. ”- Lockers LeBron James to his mother Gloria pic.twitter.com/o7PO2I0F47 – Ben Colliver (en Colliver) October 12, 2020

LeBron’s last championship came four years ago, a story from which he invented a quiet schedule for a post-game meal, while the team participated in the Las Vegas club. With the Lockers scheduled to return home, LeBron expects a quiet meal and a nice bottle of wine to last on the bubble.