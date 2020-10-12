Home Top News LeBron James shares the post-championship fest with mom

LeBron James shares the post-championship fest with mom

Oct 12, 2020 0 Comments
LeBron James shares the post-championship fest with mom

LeBron James is a champion again, and he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win their 17th championship during the turbulent season. The Lakers, celebrating the culmination of a three-month journey into the vast world game at Disney World, began to feast hard in the locker room after the game. While the lockers were going into the woods in the locker room, J.R. While players like Smith and Dwight Howard were live on Instagram, LeBron went out for a moment with his mother for a fasttime.

LeBron caught on the phone with his mother Gloria James on a celebratory championship cigar.

LeBron thanked his mother for raising him and how much he thanked her for everything she did in doing it.

LeBron’s last championship came four years ago, a story from which he invented a quiet schedule for a post-game meal, while the team participated in the Las Vegas club. With the Lockers scheduled to return home, LeBron expects a quiet meal and a nice bottle of wine to last on the bubble.

READ  Nicola Sturgeon says sorry to pupils in major climbdown on exams scandal

You May Also Like

With a brutal schedule, the 49ers' trumpet loss threatens the season - San Francisco 49ers Blog

With a brutal schedule, the 49ers’ trumpet loss threatens the season – San Francisco 49ers Blog

England manager Gareth Southgate during his side's 2-1 win in the Nations League over Belgium

England 2-1 Belgium: How Gareth Southgate’s half-time tactical changes came back | Football News

Schumacher presented the F1 helmet after the Hamilton record equal victory - the F1

Schumacher presented the F1 helmet after the Hamilton record equal victory – the F1

Fantasy Football Start / Seat Consultation, Week 5: What to do with Melvin Gordon, Philip Lindsay vs. Patriots

Fantasy Football Start / Seat Consultation, Week 5: What to do with Melvin Gordon, Philip Lindsay vs. Patriots

Check out Phil Barry's controversial 'SNL' monologue

Check out Phil Barry’s controversial ‘SNL’ monologue

Motorsport World mourns the tragic death of 21-year-old rally champion Laura Salvo

Motorsport World mourns the tragic death of 21-year-old rally champion Laura Salvo

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *