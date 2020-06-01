The best Glossier products: we tested 26 makeup and skincare products

There are few beauty brands (if any) that have the cult following of Glossier. Founded in 2014 by Emily Weiss, Glossier launched an era of beauty, focused on minimalism, quality, and everyday makeup and skincare.

The spirit of the brand is focused on fixing the weak points in the lives of users, so much so that it is famous for crowdsourcing comments to identify gaps in the market. And in reaction to sticky sunscreens, strong cleansers, strong moisturizers, and other headache-inducing products that dominate the industry, Glossier has created a host of the best lightweight and powerful skin makeup solutions.

Also, there’s no denying the charm of the Glossier packaging. Its pale pink branding was made to be the front and center of your Instagram feeds. But it is unheard of for any makeup and skincare brand to have all of its universally loved products. And the truth is that there are Glossier products that are much better than others.

For the past year, I’ve been working my way through Glossier’s product rolodex. Of the 36 makeup and skincare products on the site, I’ve tested 26 of them, many of them for a year. The verdict? These eight are worth adding to your shopping cart.

These items range from a gentle, hydrating cleanser to a brow brush that proves to be a serious game changer. Everyone has changed my beauty routine for the better, and many have even helped calm my combination skin (meaning my T-zone is especially oily and my cheeks tend to dry out).

Here’s the caveat when it comes to beauty and skincare products – they’re never one size fits all. And the best products for combination skin may not be ideal for someone with normal skin. The good news is that thousands of other Glossier shoppers have reviewed the brand’s offerings in reviews, so you can determine the right products for your needs. Glitter packs many of your most popular products (including many of the eight below) so you can test a collection in a discount. Here are the eight Glossier makeup and skincare products that have revolutionized my daily routine.

Milky Jelly Cleanser (starting at $ 9; glossier.com)

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser

The bare minimum of any good cleanser should be an effective solution that can remove makeup, dirt, or other dirt that can clog pores. Sounds easy enough, right?

But the reason why Milky Jelly Cleanser goes beyond its standard duties is that, unlike deep cleansing formulas that can wick moisture away from your skin, this gentle cleanser repairs dry skin as it cleanses deeply. I am someone who suffers from intensely dry skin, which becomes more prominent after cleaning my face. Still, every time I use Milky Jelly Cleanser, my face is soft to the touch and feels hydrated (even before other products).

Milky Jelly Cleanser is also tested by ophthalmologists to ensure that it is safe to use around the eyes. This is great news for people like me who also want a safe, gentle, and effective way to remove eye makeup.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Bubblewrap Eye + Lip Plumping Cream ($ 26; glossier.com)

Glossier Bubblewrap Eye + lip plumping cream

While I’m never sure of the culprit behind my dull under-eye complexion (genetics, screen time, lack of sleep, the list goes on), I’m sure this problem area would look much worse if it weren’t for Bubblewrap, a formula Hypoallergenic that is fortified with natural moisturizers such as hyaluronic acid, avocado oil, and bilberry extract. I primarily use this as an under-eye cream in the mornings and evenings for a hydration boost and an overall dewy appearance.

After using it for a month, I am very impressed with the brightness of my area under the eyes, and although it has not been a complete remedy for me dark circles, definitely had a noticeable impact. While the formula can be used on the lips as a quick hydration and volume boost, I have found it to be less effective compared to my other lip masks and hydration products (my favorite is Pathology moisturizing lip gels) But as a light and silky eye cream? It is hard to beat.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Mega Greens Galaxy Pack ($ 22; glossier.com)

Glossier Mega Greens Galaxy Pack

Mega Greens Galaxy Pack is a welcome change to heavy clay masks that overdrive and dominate the market. True to its name, the deep cleansing formula is made from green leaves and superfruit antioxidants that work to cleanse and detoxify the skin, leaving a velvety, smooth, matte finish. Basically, it’s a superfood smoothie for your face.

Since my skin can be especially oily at this time of year, I use the mask about once or twice a week as a means to remove excess oil and help shrink my pores. And as much as I love the mask, there is one person who is an even bigger fan: my boyfriend. That is why I always have two packages with me at any given time.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Invisible Shield ($ 25; glossier.com)

Brightest invisible shield

I have recently incorporated retinol products into my routine. AND how dermatologists can attestThis means that I can no longer be laissez-faire when it comes to SPF. Since beach sunscreens are a bit extreme for everyday use, I opted for the Glossier’s Invisible Shield, an ultralight serum-like sunscreen that gives users a fresh look and features SPF 30.

There is no white plaster, no greasy residue, and the product can even be used in conjunction with makeup products. It’s practically the Holy Grail of sunscreen, and in case you need a reminder: Yes, you still need to use it indoors.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Cloud painting ($ 18; glossier.com)

After more than a year of continuous use, I can’t speak highly enough of Glossier’s Cloud Paint. It is a gel-cream blush to build that resembles a natural blush rather than caked on your skin. A little bit of Cloud Paint comes in handy (I use a pea-sized amount if I want a more prominent color and about half for a more natural look), and just like finger painting, you can mix the product into your cheeks wherever you like. Cloud Paint comes in six shades that work on a variety of skin tones.

I usually go for Haze which is a deep berry color that works well with my medium to dark skin tone. But more recently, I’ve been obsessed with Dawn, a more coral shade that brightens and refreshes my skin.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Boy Brow ($ 16; glossier.com)

The most viral of all Glossier products, Boy Brow has earned a reputation for offering smooth, instantly groomed, lightly tinted brows with just a few strokes. Think of an ointment for your eyebrows. Its tinted wax thickens and shapes your hair, and subtly fills your brows for a natural, full look. And with just a swipe of your brush, your groomed brows will stay in place all day without hardening or flaking.

This has been an especially key selling point for me as I have particularly thick and rebellious black eyebrows that often have a mind of their own. It seems to me that Boy Brow makes my eyebrows look more groomed (even when they aren’t) by simply keeping them in place.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Pro Tip Liquid Eyeliner ($ 16; glossier.com)

Glossier Pro Tip Liquid Eyeliner

Although I use eyeliner almost every day, I rarely apply it well. Smudges, uneven lines, and fine gaps between liner and lash line are part of the difficulties I have with products and built-in applicators.

Glossier has corrected these errors with his Pro Tip Liquid Eyeliner, a pencil tool that can give you an accurate eyeliner touch that lasts up to 12 hours. The tip is superfine (the brand says it is designed to make the line as sharp as possible) and an internal ball shaker helps ensure that the formula flows evenly across the entire tip of the pen to prevent smudging.

I have had many eyeliner and tip pencils that lost their precision after a few weeks, but I was impressed by the Pro Tip after a month of testing. And since I gravitate toward duller makeup looks, I love how just a quick swipe has a dramatic effect on opening your eyes. Don’t worry if you prefer a bold cat eye; the liner can be built so that your final look can be as dull or dramatic as your outfit.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Lash Slick ($ 16; glossier.com)

I guess Glossier can be said to have a knack when it comes to creating eye makeup products. Lash Slick is the most natural looking lengthening mascara I have ever used. Period.

While it may not be your choice for events or times when you want a more dramatic look, it does meet your daily needs. Its elegant black formula creates a natural extension effect that can significantly improve your lashes. Plus, its flexible film-forming polymers curl and sculpt each lash without clumping.

Before Lash Slick and after Lash Slick

Let me repeat: tabs with full height and without the group. It’s by far the most makeup-free makeup product on Glossier’s list because, thanks to the brush’s ability to cover every lash, it doesn’t even look like you’re wearing mascara. As a bonus, I have found that my mascara lasts for a full day of work (and a bit longer) and my lashes hold their shape for up to 10 hours.

Note: Prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at time of publication.