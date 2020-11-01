Meryl Streep and Mariah Carey make cameos on ‘Focus Focus’ reunion

Meryl Streep and Maria Carey One of the stars to make cameos this weekend Focus Focus Reconnecting.

Held on Friday (October 30), In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: Acquisition of a Hocus Focus Hulawine Benefited from Pet Midler’s New York Reconstruction Project, raising funds for environmental and social justice.

The event was re-announced in September as an alternative to Midler’s regular annual Hulawine fundraising exhibition, which was canceled. Corona virus International spread.

Mitler and she Focus Focus The coasters, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi, Virtual, reunited in a one-night documentary-style event that saw witch siblings Winnie, Sarah and Mary Sanderson reconsider their roles, respectively.

Several celebrities joined the cast to reunite, including Maria Carey, who responded to Winnie’s door. “If it’s not Winnie Sanderson, look for a candy bar,” Gary said. “I got the news for you – Halloween is almost over, so scatter!”

He added: “It’s my turn now, get out!” His iconic holiday song ‘All I Want for Christmas’ plays in the background.

During the event, Mitler’s restoration project tweeted: “Incredible Meryl Streep, playing her own Academy Award-winning self, describing a paranormal encounter with Winifred Sanderson during the filming of ‘Int the Woods’ in our #NYRPHulaween Sanderson Sisters documentary.”

Glenn Klose reunites, starring as Cruella de Will in 1996 live-action 101 Ptolemaids.

Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samantha Dias, Dodrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Angela Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors and her husband Lance Lever, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vince Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Hazelberg and Bella Hadid Variety.

Meanwhile, Mitler has confirmed that the original cast Focus Focus Disney will reunite in the planned upcoming sequel.

The news comes after news broke last year that a sequel to the 1993 cult film for the studio’s streaming service, Disney +, was in the works. Soon, Sarah Jessica-Parker, who starred in the film alongside Mitler and Kathy Najimi, said they all agreed to star in the proposed sequel.