Coronavirus: Glastonbury return planned for June 2021 (but you are unable to obtain a ticket) | Ents & Arts News

There are ‘no plans’ to go Glastonbury from its classic weekend in June following year, organisers say.

Founder Michael Eavis has beforehand mentioned it was “wishful contemplating” it could take place then, and that the only “certainty” for the legendary tunes competition was 2022, due to the fact of COVID-19 limits.

The competition was cancelled this 12 months because of the virus.

But on Sunday, his daughter and co-organiser, Emily Eavis, mentioned she is expecting it to take position upcoming summer months and not be pushed back again to the autumn.

Fireworks mark the finish of the Foo Fighters’ effectiveness in 2017



In a Tweet, she wrote: “For those who have been inquiring, we have no programs to move following year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 – we are nonetheless really substantially aiming for June.”

On the other hand, upcoming year’s occasion at Worthy Farm in Somerset is now sold out, with organisers honouring tickets purchased for this year.

Ms Eavis continued: “Also, we have moved our ticket resale back again from October to April, due to the fact so several individuals have questioned for a refund, that means we really don’t have enough tickets to resell.

Founder Michael Eavis and co-organiser and daughter, Emily Eavis. File pic



“Additionally, we have prolonged the no cost cancellation deadline right until the conclusion of January.”

No announcement has been made about who might be actively playing future year’s festival.

Headliners Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, moreover hundreds of other acts, were because of to perform at this year’s 50th anniversary celebrations in June in advance of the festival was called off owing to COVID-19.