American office workers are terrified of losing their job to a robot

According to new research, 53% of US office employees. USA They fear that their current skills are out of date in less than five years.

The study asked 2,000 American office workers about their skills and how they want to improve them in an evolving technological world.

And the results revealed that nearly nine out of 10 respondents said they would feel more secure in their jobs if their employer offered them training opportunities.

Performed by OnePoll on behalf of UiPathThe survey found that 78 percent of respondents said they would be more productive in their jobs if they could learn new skills.

Eighty-six percent of respondents said they would like their employer to offer opportunities to acquire new skills, while 83 percent wanted to improve their current skills.

Nearly nine out of 10 workers surveyed also said they would be more willing to continue working at a company that offered opportunities for improvement and upgrade.

Of the respondents who have had the opportunity to participate in skills training, 63 percent said the main benefit was increased opportunities at work.

Another 58 percent of those who participated in job skills training said they increased their wages and responsibilities.

With these benefits, it is not surprising that 91 percent of respondents agree that employers should be more willing to invest in technology-based skills training for their employees, with 63 percent agreeing.

When respondents were asked what skills they would like to learn, data analysis topped the list, closely followed by multimedia design and editing, Microsoft Office, and coding.

An astonishing 87 percent of respondents also shared that they are interested in learning about artificial intelligence and machine learning (the use of algorithms and statistical models to get computers to perform tasks without explicit instructions).

In fact, eight out of 10 agreed that machine learning and AI-related skills would be beneficial to their careers.

“Employee training in new technologies, such as automation and artificial intelligence, has proven to be extremely valuable in increasing employee job satisfaction and improving individual and organizational productivity,” said Tom Clancy, SVP, UiPath Learning. “Training not only increases the return on investment for technology investments, but also unleashes unimaginable innovation and business performance.”

More than half of respondents said they believe there are opportunities to automate some of their daily tasks.

The main improvements that this 53 percent of respondents believe they would see from automation include increased productivity (70 percent), time savings (67 percent), and a better work-life balance (60 percent) .

Seventy-seven percent of respondents also agreed that companies as a whole would improve by investing in the technological skills of their employees.

“There is a clear demand among today’s workforce for new skills,” Clancy continued. “Organizations must meet these demands or risk losing top talent to the competition.”

Top 10 Skills that US Office Workers USA They want to learn