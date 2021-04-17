Google Maps: The best feature is finally available in Germany

Google Maps users can expect the new “Assistant Driving Mode”. After it was already introduced in other countries, this feature is now available in Germany as well. In addition, Google Maps will get more innovations in the next few months.
In 2019, Google announced “Assistant Driving Mode”, an application that can replace Android Auto, an application based on Google Assistant. Since this feature was first released in the US in January of this year, it is now finally available in Germany as a blog post on Google. Announced.
“Assistant Driving Mode” should make it possible to write text messages via voice input, for example via WhatsApp, and start making calls. At the same time, read texts aloud. You can use all the functions without leaving the Google Maps navigation screen.
By introducing driving mode, Google wants to make it easier to control Android functions while driving, while at the same time controlling the dangerous use of mobile phones on the wheel.
Google Map: More innovations have been announced
Google has announced another practical innovation for the map for the month of May: in Tokyo and Zurich, users will be able to use the “Live View” function, which can go through complexes such as airports, shopping malls or train stations. Thanks for the growing fact.
Collaboration with partners such as The Weather Company, Ernav.com and the Central Pollution Board will also provide data on future temperatures and weather and air quality at a particular location. When weather information is released worldwide, information on air quality will initially be sent only to Australia, India and the United States – but other countries will have to follow suit.
Google wants to fulfill its commitment to “reduce its environmental footprint” from last year in the future: if the arrival time is slightly different from the really fast track, Google Maps should choose the path with the lowest CO2 track by default. This feature is already active in the United States, and a global release is already planned.