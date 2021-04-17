Home Technology Google Maps: The best feature is finally available in Germany

Google Maps: The best feature is finally available in Germany

Apr 17, 2021 0 Comments
Google Maps: The best feature is finally available in Germany

Google Maps users can expect the new “Assistant Driving Mode”. After it was already introduced in other countries, this feature is now available in Germany as well. In addition, Google Maps will get more innovations in the next few months.

READ  A team of 40 clubs in the province is integrating renewable energy

You May Also Like

Software update for Galaxy smartphones: Samsung releases an important Android patch

Software update for Galaxy smartphones: Samsung releases an important Android patch

Google Earth New Functionality 3D Satellite Image to See Hong Kong's 35 Years of Change from Victoria Harbor to River Stonecutters | Hong Kong 01 | Digital Life

Google Earth New Functionality 3D Satellite Image to See Hong Kong’s 35 Years of Change from Victoria Harbor to River Stonecutters | Hong Kong 01 | Digital Life

"Diablo II: Rebirth from Hell" Development Team Interview: More Details in Subsequent Chapters | Sports | New Head Shell Newtalk

“Diablo II: Rebirth from Hell” Development Team Interview: More Details in Subsequent Chapters | Sports | New Head Shell Newtalk

6 thousand and 4310 mAh battery. New Oppo Renault 5Z specifications with 5G technology

6 thousand and 4310 mAh battery. New Oppo Renault 5Z specifications with 5G technology

Trailer Resident Evil Village for all sites, which will initially be available for PS5 and PS4 players

Trailer Resident Evil Village for all sites, which will initially be available for PS5 and PS4 players

Bitcoin Users Are Bringing Its Potential Into Action – Here’s How

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *