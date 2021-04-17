Google Maps: The best feature is finally available in Germany

In 2019, Google announced “Assistant Driving Mode”, an application that can replace Android Auto, an application based on Google Assistant. Since this feature was first released in the US in January of this year, it is now finally available in Germany as a blog post on Google. Announced.

“Assistant Driving Mode” should make it possible to write text messages via voice input, for example via WhatsApp, and start making calls. At the same time, read texts aloud. You can use all the functions without leaving the Google Maps navigation screen.

By introducing driving mode, Google wants to make it easier to control Android functions while driving, while at the same time controlling the dangerous use of mobile phones on the wheel.