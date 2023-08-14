Sites rush to block ChatGPT web crawler amidst emergence of instructions

OpenAI’s web crawler, GPTBot, recently made headlines after the company updated its online documentation to provide more details about its operations. GPTBot plays a crucial role in retrieving webpages, which are later used to train OpenAI’s AI models like ChatGPT and GPT-4. However, some websites have expressed their concerns and intentions to block GPTBot’s access to their content.

To address these concerns, OpenAI reassured website owners that GPTBot would not access paywalled content, personally identifiable information, or any content that violates OpenAI’s policies. The updated instructions aim to offer transparency and control to website administrators, allowing them to decide whether or not GPTBot can crawl their pages.

Despite OpenAI’s efforts, it is important to note that the new instructions may not prevent other browsing versions of AI models, such as ChatGPT or ChatGPT plugins, from accessing current websites. Blocking GPTBot, however, can be done by utilizing the robots.txt file and specifying the user agent token “GPTBot.” Additionally, OpenAI has provided the IP address blocks associated with GPTBot, allowing website administrators to block GPTBot’s access via firewalls.

However, it is crucial to understand that blocking GPTBot does not guarantee that a site’s data will not be used to train future AI models. Even if GPTBot is blocked, there is a possibility that OpenAI may still gather data from other sources. Despite this, some websites have decided to take action and expressed their intention to block GPTBot. Their concerns revolve around scraped copyrighted data and potential instances of plagiarism.

However, it is important to consider the potential consequences of blocking large language model (LLM) crawlers like GPTBot. By doing so, websites may inadvertently limit their cultural footprint or negatively affect their user interface in the future. LLM crawlers play a significant role in enhancing AI models’ understanding of human language and shaping the future of technology.

In response to these concerns, OpenAI has opted to provide website administrators with the option to block GPTBot. This allows website owners to have greater control over their inclusion in AI model training.

As the conversation surrounding web crawlers and their impact on websites continues, it remains to be seen how website owners will balance their concerns about data usage and privacy with the potential benefits of contributing to AI development. OpenAI’s efforts to provide transparency and control are an important step forward in addressing these concerns and fostering collaboration between AI developers and website administrators.