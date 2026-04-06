Stand & Deliver 2026 Summary and Reactions: Tony, Toni, Tone |Cageside Chairs

NXT's biggest show of the year is more notable than its delivery.

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The biggest show of the year has more to offer than NXT.

This year's Stand & Delivery has had a routine that has offered several solid matches, but nothing worthy of the show and its legacy.For an ordinary Tuesday night in March?Sure, but not for Stand & Delivery.NXT is not glamorous now.As Geno noted in our offices, it lacks star power.It's a part of me, but it's a lack of excitement.They make it feel like weeks.Or maybe there are no compelling stories.Or all of the above.

I think it's fair to say that the Joe Hendry champ thing didn't work out, at least this time around.Joe was the least interesting person in this Fatal 4 Way, which is never a good look for a champion.It might come back to him in the future, but it was right to take the title away from him and give it to Tony D'Angelo.Ethan Page and Ricky Saints will see each other based on their friendship that seems to be brewing here.Or at least, a mild volcanic reaction.However, we know how it goes with them as champions.NKST needs change;who better to do it than a guy who called himself Don?There is a long history with Tony in NKST chasing the ultimate prize.I like the idea that he couldn't do it when he had a crew, but ended up doing it as a solo artist.Was he too focused on family and not enough on work?Did he need the regret that comes with not having a backing band?

I probably dig deeper into my creative desires than anyone, but that's what I'm doing here.After all, Tony wanted it more than anyone.Plus, when someone says they have two goals and checks the first goal off their list, it would look bad if they didn't accomplish goal number two.Tony got paid at DarkState so the championship was the only logical place for him.

Hopefully his reign will be much different than Joe's because NXT needs a spark.

- St.Louis became Deputy City for a time.We have a new NXT Women's Champion that makes sense.This was a tough game to follow thanks to the majority of the blacks due to Jacy Jayne's lackluster top.It's nobody's fault, least of all the former champion.The tension in the group did not manifest itself during this game, but it stayed in my heart.Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid tried to interfere, of course, but Wren Sinclair quickly stopped him.From what I can tell, it was a particularly clean triple threat between three women desperate to compete.He had never heard of Jacy's night.They probably think it's too soon to crown Kendal Grey, making Lola the right choice.Not to mention the work she has done in recent years.This is a turning point for women, obviously.I wonder what story they are telling Lola.Jacy was simple: an unlikely champion with a chip on her shoulder because no one believed in her.That gave each defense a little more weight since it was the last one.Lola is in a different position and does not need validation from the world.How is this matter in her rule?Time will tell.

Tatum Paxley maintained his position in a strong battle with Blake Monroe.It's not good or crazy, just great wrestling and ring story.I want more of you in the near future and I want to know what they really have in common.

- Johnny Gargano's promotion on NXT sold me on his match with Myles Borne.The match itself wasn't quite up to par, but it was still solid.My biggest problem was that I never felt that Myles' title was in jeopardy.Candice LeRae's role as the motivator and instigator worked for me, even when she got her hands on Myles.But I never thought Johnny had a chance.The matches that work best for me are the ones where the outcome is in doubt.This was a test for Myles on what should be the biggest stadium in NXT. It's still in theory, but something about this place of St.Louis added to the NXT on CW feeling that permeated the night and this match.The most interesting was Dion Lennox who attacked Myles after the match and got into a half-heated discussion with his DarkState bruvs afterwards.For what?They wondered how his attack on Myles was good for them in general instead of just good for Dion.I'd say signaling dissension in a group is a good sign that they're on their way out, but this is NXT, I'm long gone.Teasing!

- Speaking of long struggle, Sol Ruca finally overcame Zaria.After not one, not two, but the last three Sol Snatchers are avalanche type.This was another solid match that started hot with Sol attacking Zaria before the bell rang.I did not maintain that tension throughout the game, but I appreciated the use of rails for key parts of the game.Sol executed the first Sol Snatcher there, and it killed both Zaria women.It led to a great time that she recovered earlier after receiving some penalties for the change.It shows Zaria's determination and how much she needs to win against her ex-best friend.Unfortunately for her, this is not her thing.Lola needs a rival and Sol should be number one on the list.Unless Izzi does what Dame wants.

- Sadly, Los Americanos are not the new NXT Tag Champions, Sigh, I mean it needs to be said here, my boys cheated hard to win but didn't win.

- Booker T, my man: James Brown wrote "The Payback," not The O'Jays.

Stand & Deliver stood a lot and achieved little.It was fine for Tuesday night, but not for this brand of WrestleMania.I was hoping this show could break NXT's stale streak, but no, it went full steam ahead.

What say you, Cagesiders?Did you make the right decision in giving the title to Tony D'Angelo?