NFL Draft Rumors Show Interest in Detroit Lions Elite Prospect - Yahoo

The Lions are reportedly high on Alabama tackle Cadin Proctor as draft speculation builds.

NFL Draft Rumors Reveal Detroit Lions Interest in Elite Combine

It's that time of year when information begins to leak, fuel speculation, and front offices do their best to stay quiet.

Still, every once in a while, something pops up that catches people's attention.

In this case, that includes the Detroit Lions and the most physically imposing prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

An important name comes up for discussion

In a recent draft of the draft game, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah added key details to the case.

“By the way, I was told they love Proctor,” Jeremiah said, as quoted by Detroit Pride.

The "they" in this sentence refers to the lions.The player is Kaden Proctor, a big offensive tackle from Alabama who attracted a lot of attention heading into the draft.

It was a short comment, but enough to spark a conversation.

Why Proctor fits what Detroit values

At first glance, the connection is understandable.

Proctor brings rare size at 6-foot-7 and over 350 pounds, yet he moves with a level of fluidity unmatched for someone built this way.Alabama also found creative ways to use his athleticism, which speaks to how well he fits in space.

For a Lions team that prides itself on physical play in the trenches, the appeal is obvious.

Detroit has made it clear that it wants to maintain a dominant offensive line, especially with long-term issues that still need to be ironed out.Adding a player with Proctor's head fits that philosophy.

without risk

Even with intrigue, there are concerns.

Jeremiah himself admitted some uncertainty in assessing the profile of the manager.

"Maybe I'm bigger now, but the risk, I don't know. 390 pounds at one time, it scares me," Jeremiah said.

This type of weight history is something that teams check.Condition, consistency and longevity all become part of the evaluation.

For a team like Detroit, which values ​​reliability along the offensive line, those factors matter.

Where things stand

It is important to remember what is and what is not.

It's draft season.Information circulates.Opinions differ.Plans change.

The Lions still have options.In the same discussion, Jeremiah projected a different approach to Detroit, which only reinforces how fluid the board can be.

But Proctor's mention gives insight into the type of player Detroit could be targeting.Big, physical and capable of making the lineup for years to come.

Whether Proctor ends up in Detroit remains to be seen.

This is clear.The Lions do their homework on the offensive line and aren't afraid to invest in it.

And when such a respected voice as Jeremiah utters such a phrase, it is at least worth paying attention to.