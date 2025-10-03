Dave Chapelle is 'Easier Talk' jokes in Saudi Arabia than us.

Dave Chapel joked that while leaving the Riad Comedy Festival it was easier to talk to Saudi Arabia than the US.

In the Saudi Arabia, the Middle East Festival in Saudi Arabia (in New York Period), Comedy Dave Davell has been doing such actions to get to know it.

"Right now in America they say that if you are talking about Charlie Kirk you will be canceled," Chappelle said."I don't know if that's true, but I'll find out."

"It's easier to talk here than America," he added.

The famous

Later, Chappell said he was amazed at the United States, saying, "They will do what I want to say."

The river is a traditional bull from many Americans.

"Obviously, boys don't give shit about what others think, but what can one can take one of you serious again?"Crossed the adds. Are you doing.

Bur had a completely different perspective in the incident from inside.He said in an episode of 29 September of his "Podcast of Mande Morning" that Riyadh was one of the "three main experiences".

"It's part of the world to experience this part and part of the world," Borirer."Rowens loved the show. People who encourage this festival."