Website logo

Get in touch

icon
contact-us
Home

Blog

Dave Chapelle is 'Easier Talk' jokes in Saudi Arabia than us.

Dave Chapelle is 'Easier Talk' jokes in Saudi Arabia than us.

Dave Chapel joked that while leaving the Riad Comedy Festival it was easier to talk to Saudi Arabia than the US. In the Saudi Arabia, the Middle East Festival in Saudi Arabia (in New York Period), Comedy Dave Davell has...

Dave Chapelle is Easier Talk jokes in Saudi Arabia than us

Dave Chapel joked that while leaving the Riad Comedy Festival it was easier to talk to Saudi Arabia than the US.

In the Saudi Arabia, the Middle East Festival in Saudi Arabia (in New York Period), Comedy Dave Davell has been doing such actions to get to know it.

"Right now in America they say that if you are talking about Charlie Kirk you will be canceled," Chappelle said."I don't know if that's true, but I'll find out."

"It's easier to talk here than America," he added.

The famous

Later, Chappell said he was amazed at the United States, saying, "They will do what I want to say."

The river is a traditional bull from many Americans.

"Obviously, boys don't give shit about what others think, but what can one can take one of you serious again?"Crossed the adds. Are you doing.

Bur had a completely different perspective in the incident from inside.He said in an episode of 29 September of his "Podcast of Mande Morning" that Riyadh was one of the "three main experiences".

"It's part of the world to experience this part and part of the world," Borirer."Rowens loved the show. People who encourage this festival."

Search

Recent Post

Dave Chapelle is 'Easier Talk' jokes in Saudi Arabia than us.
date 2025-10-03
Dave Chapelle is 'Easier Talk' jokes in Saudi Arabia than us.
ATPYSBIO's business focuses on ownership value:
date 2025-10-01
ATPYSBIO's business focuses on ownership value:
Ty Law: Patriots have their 'heir to Tom Brady' in Drake Maye
date 2025-10-01
Ty Law: Patriots have their 'heir to Tom Brady' in Drake Maye
Avemio Group improves income and significantly expands digital work in the first...
date 2025-10-01
Avemio Group improves income and significantly expands digital work in the first...
The Galaxy Ring Scare battery allows the user to be stuck and admitted to hospit...
date 2025-09-30
The Galaxy Ring Scare battery allows the user to be stuck and admitted to hospit...
Federal fans promoting the judge to make the Government's decision please 'new i...
date 2025-09-30
Federal fans promoting the judge to make the Government's decision please 'new i...

Stay up-to-date with the most important news in English across Sports, Health, Technology, Entertainment, and more.

Explore Categories

Quick Links

Contact Us

contact-us
[email protected]

© 2025 The Press Stories, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions