Website logo

Get in touch

icon
contact-us
Home

Blog

Avemio Group improves income and significantly expands digital work in the first half of 2025

Avemio Group improves income and significantly expands digital work in the first half of 2025

Mainz -Kastel, Germany - September 30, 2025 (NewMediawire) - AVAO AG (ISIN D000440Ky59, Ticker AV2), the main provider of European hardware and software system for professional film, broadcast, audio and video industries ... |Maines -Castell, Germany - September 30, 2025...

Avemio Group improves income and significantly expands digital work in the first half of 2025

Mainz -Kastel, Germany - September 30, 2025 (NewMediawire) - AVAO AG (ISIN D000440Ky59, Ticker AV2), the main provider of European hardware and software system for professional film, broadcast, audio and video industries ...

|Maines -Castell, Germany - September 30, 2025 (Newmidavar), and the income of digital business in the first half of the year increased to 8.5 million.Developments are now on the verge of growth in the world, which is the first market for industrial business in the world.The non -freedom program leads to a reduction in the trade segment will be successfully completed, reducing all trade brands from the umbrella and increasing the industry's solution.The complex environment of vague vague vague vague vague vague vague vague vases, which does not correspond to inconsistent stimulating income in a cruel environment in the moorical trade business.-0.9 million (H1 2024: Euro -2.1 million 2023 by reverse IPO.

See the original output of www.newedireawire.com

Search

Recent Post

Avemio Group improves income and significantly expands digital work in the first...
date 2025-10-01
Avemio Group improves income and significantly expands digital work in the first...
The Galaxy Ring Scare battery allows the user to be stuck and admitted to hospit...
date 2025-09-30
The Galaxy Ring Scare battery allows the user to be stuck and admitted to hospit...
Federal fans promoting the judge to make the Government's decision please 'new i...
date 2025-09-30
Federal fans promoting the judge to make the Government's decision please 'new i...
Scientists find direct link between solar storms and heart attacks -
date 2025-09-30
Scientists find direct link between solar storms and heart attacks -
Piraxin b to hit by energy-driven membrane accident.
date 2025-09-29
Piraxin b to hit by energy-driven membrane accident.
Adenomyosis:
date 2025-09-28
Adenomyosis: "The pain was so worried, I walked with a wand"

Stay up-to-date with the most important news in English across Sports, Health, Technology, Entertainment, and more.

Explore Categories

Quick Links

Contact Us

contact-us
[email protected]

© 2025 The Press Stories, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions