Mainz -Kastel, Germany - September 30, 2025 (NewMediawire) - AVAO AG (ISIN D000440Ky59, Ticker AV2), the main provider of European hardware and software system for professional film, broadcast, audio and video industries ...

|Maines -Castell, Germany - September 30, 2025 (Newmidavar), and the income of digital business in the first half of the year increased to 8.5 million.Developments are now on the verge of growth in the world, which is the first market for industrial business in the world.The non -freedom program leads to a reduction in the trade segment will be successfully completed, reducing all trade brands from the umbrella and increasing the industry's solution.The complex environment of vague vague vague vague vague vague vague vague vases, which does not correspond to inconsistent stimulating income in a cruel environment in the moorical trade business.-0.9 million (H1 2024: Euro -2.1 million 2023 by reverse IPO.

See the original output of www.newedireawire.com