According to Boocock Laan Boocock, his symptoms were rejected as an angry intestine or "woman".

"My job continued for 85 hours.

When he was in his first child, the work was 105 hours.

There is a need to spend time spending her child in newborn care.

Ms. Bobock, now the mother of both, said the difficulty of childbirth was easier when it was later diagnosed with adenomyosis, which is expected more than one more than one.

According to gynecologist Anthony Griffiths, there is an increased risk of birth in pregnant women with adenomyosis, but the risk is not checked as it is still diagnosed.

"It is very common, only we are not looking for," said Mr Griffiths.

Edinomysis grows in the muscles of pregnancy.

This can cause painful periods, severe bleeding, pelvic pain and pain during sex.

GRFFIETI said pregnant pregnant women adenomyosis also had a higher indicator of premature miscarriages, but these risks can be managed well by health professionals.

“What I know is your uterus (during work] will not come to the right contract and you do not work, and it happened to me, and it is 30, 30 years old.

"Because of these problems, how many women have gone to work and have worse results than me."

'This ruins my life'

Before judging, MS BOCK - MS BOCCOCK - who has the enminerantis - it also lived a walk.

"I suffered every two or two weeks and the iron level was critical and I have no power to do nothing."

The pain centered on his hips, initially coincides with the menstrual cycle, but develops in a repeat, painful problem.

After the nomination of the media and said that women too "women are also part of the hyperctory, which pays hyperctory, holding the cell.

"When I was too bad before the surgery, I committed suicide at a certain point.

"But when I finally had to see the NHS gynecologist and asked to be involved on a list of hysterectomy, the words consultant are," you are too young, you lose fertility."

"But I don't like my fertility, I want the quality of my life."

Hysterectomy will eliminate the symptoms of adenosic, though it is not a cure for endometriosis.

However, Mrs.Boocock in three months after "just the funnie of her life."

"I want these diseases become serious," she said.

Griffiths said that medical textbooks from decade defined adenomosis such as a "women's disease in their 40s" with severe sheaths of blood that is not easy to the drug.

"But it's not true at all," he said.It is a myth that especially because we do not have instruments to diagnose it.

He said that high -quality MRI is now discovering the condition of many younger women, and about a third of the women he saw in endometriosis had some adenomyosis.

"There are various diseases of adphabiah and endomemesis, but people can offer solid times, but they can often be in the menstrual cycle, but they can be in the menstrual cycle."

Dee Montague -Coast from charities for women in Wales, the president of Women Health Wales Coalition, said that more than 158,000 people live with adenomyosis in Welsh.

"Nevertheless, I haven't been feeling what you think about you before you."She said."Often their health workers did not hear about it."

He explained that an agenomyosis simply consists of the NSC 111 website, according to the petitions.

"If people are not found, these patients harm it to patients, participates in diagnosis, but it will be health professional needs."

Griffiths said the treatment option for both Edenomian and EndometRiongis was updated, but with the ability to limit the NHS.

"Apparently there are financial limitations everywhere, but unless you recognize, there is a problem - and a big problem - you will not give the health care system," he said.

"We know this life is destroyed. This group of people has a high suicide because they are unable to get unpleasant, disorganized symptoms and still help."

'54, 000 women waiting for care '

A spokenman for the Royal Obsstick and Ginecologists (RCOL) said: "Relationship between principal results is required in search. Miscarriage and birth.

"At the same time, urgent measures are needed to reduce the waiting list of women and childbirth, while more than 54,000 women in Wales are currently waiting for care in conditions such as adenomyosis - conditions that can have a profound effect on quality of life.

"We welcome the recognition of Adenomosis of the Gaes Government in terms of women's health. However, women's health is still chronically during funding.

"The RCOG calls the government to prioritize investment in research, diagnosis and treatment, so that women suffering from adenomiosis and similar conditions can get their qualified care and responses."

The Wales government said endometriosis and adenomyosis are "one of the eight priority areas in the Wales women's health program to explain how we are determined to improve women's health care and women's experience for those services".

"The financing of £ 3 million is used to achieve actions in the plan, with a specific emphasis on the creation of a women's health center on each Health Council until March 2026, as well as to support the appropriate diagnosis and the management of conditions, including adenomosis."

If you need to get to the problem that is given to this story, information and support can be found through the Linea website.