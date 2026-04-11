Bruno Mars Kicks Off Romance Tour in Las Vegas and Gets Key to the Strip During 'Bruno Mars Day'

Vegas honored the pop supernova with a parade, while Bruno promised a $1 million donation to Intermountain Health Nevada Children's Hospital.

Bruno Mars begins romantic tour in Las Vegas and gets the key to the Strip on 'Bruno Mars Day'

Bruno Mars kicked off his Romantic Tour with a sold-out show in front of more than 60,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night (April 10) in Las Vegas.

The pop superstar served as the King of Las Vegas entertainment, performing many of his hits in a 25-song set that included five duets with his SilkSonic collaborator Anderson. Pak joined him midway through the show.

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If Sin City knows how to do it, it's a party.There was an all-day celebration for Bruno Mars on Friday ahead of the launch of his romantic tour.

"Bruno Mars is more than a global superstar; he is one of the most glamorous performers of our time, and over the past decade he has become an integral part of Las Vegas," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and Chairman of MGM Resorts International."From his first shows at the Bellagio and MGM Grand to his record-breaking stay at Dolby Live, Bruno has wowed hundreds of thousands of guests and created unforgettable, 'only in Vegas' moments that define this city. It's only fitting that we help launch his world tour here today as we celebrate his extraordinary energy impact on Las Vegas and the community."

Bruno kicked off the day in style by making his way down the strip in a converted strip car in a parade honoring his contributions to the Las Vegas entertainment scene, as April 10 was named Bruno Mars Day in Sin City.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was given the key to the Las Vegas Strip, Park Avenue outside MGM Park renamed Bruno Mars Drive. He joins a decorated group to receive the honor that includes Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin.

Las Vegas was a profitable endeavor for Bruno, so he decided to give back to the community.The singer-songwriter pledged to donate $1 million to the future Intermountain Health Nevada Children's Hospital.

The Romantic Tour continues Saturday night (April 11) when Bruno Mars returns to the Allegiant Stadium stage for another cinematic performance.It's the 40-year-old's first track in almost a decade and the first time he's taken on a North American stadium.

Bruno's album, The Romantic, arrived in February and debuted on the Billboard 200 — his second No. 1 — with 186,000 equivalent albums earned in the United States for the week ending March 5, according to Luminate.

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