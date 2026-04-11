Study finds hidden pathogen in colon cancer, says it could change treatment forever

Colorectal cancer may contain a unique microbial "fingerprint" that distinguishes it from other cancers, a discovery that could change diagnosis, prognosis and treatment.New research from the University of East Anglia shows that tumor microbes are not only at play, but actively influencing how the disease develops and responds to treatment.

For decades, doctors and scientists have assumed that all cancers have their own invisible microbes.But a recent study from the University of East Anglia suggests that there is only one cancer: the colon.

Hidden within these tumors are unique microbial communities, the discovery of which could change the way this disease is diagnosed and treated.

By examining DNA from more than 9,000 cancer patients, researchers found that only colorectal tumors consistently harbored their own microbial communities.

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Lead researcher Dr Abraham Gihavi, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, explained that the team used whole genome sequencing data to look beyond human DNA."When you sequence cancer DNA, you're also taking DNA from the microbes in the sample," he said.

By removing the human DNA and examining what remained, the researchers were able to map the microbes hidden within each tumor.

The results were unexpected.Although previous studies have shown that each cancer can have its own microbial signature, only colorectal tumors have been found to be consistently unique.These microbial signatures are so specific that they can distinguish colorectal cancer from other types of tumors, giving doctors a more accurate diagnostic tool.

This study, published in Science Translational Medicine, also shows a broader possibility.In oral cancer, the team detected more viruses such as HPV than some current tests allow.They even found rare but dangerous viruses like HTLV-1, which can hide in the body for years before causing cancer.

Microbes cannot sit still inside a tumor.In some cancers, the presence of certain bacteria has been linked to patient outcomes, good or bad.In sarcoma, for example, some types of bacteria were associated with better survival rates, while others suggested a worse prognosis."This could one day help doctors predict responses to treatment and tailor therapies accordingly," Dr Gihawi said.

Experts say the findings also highlight the growing power of whole-genome sequencing in modern medicine.Professor Daniel Brewer, also from Norwich Medical School, pointed out that genomic analysis could uncover hidden infections and reveal insights into cancer prognosis that might otherwise be missed.

This approach promises to be an indispensable tool in precision medicine, helping physicians make smarter, more informed decisions.

1. What makes colon cancer unique among cancers?

Recent findings indicate that colorectal tumors harbor unique microbial communities that, unlike other cancers, do not consistently exhibit detectable microbiota.

2. How were cancer cells discovered?

The researchers analyzed whole-genome sequencing data from more than 9,000 patients, extracted human DNA, and studied the remaining microbial DNA in tumor samples.

3. Can these microbes help diagnose colon cancer?

Yes.Specific microbial signatures of colorectal tumors can distinguish colon cancer from other tumor types, potentially providing more accurate diagnostic tools.

4. Do tumor microbes affect treatment or prognosis?

In some cancers, including sarcomas, certain bacteria were associated with better or worse survival, suggesting that microbes could help predict outcomes and tailor treatments.

5. What is the role of whole genome sequencing in colorectal cancer?

Whole-genome sequencing detects latent microbial DNA in tumors, uncovers microbial signatures, and can support precision medicine by informing diagnosis and prognosis.

Disclaimer: This article contains general information only, including health and fitness advice.Please do not take this as a substitute for qualified medical opinion.Always consult a professional for specific health tests.

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