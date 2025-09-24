Bride's Trailer: Christian Bale, Jessie Pakli in Franknstein movie

Miras the Traffic of the Frakenstein Maggie Gyllenhaal "The Bride" starring Jesse Bakley and Christian Bale.

She is alive! Warner Bros. has released the first trailer of the Monster Monsenhaal movie "The Bride", STARS Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale.

The formal summary of the film is as follows: "Tandia Frankenstein is traveling to Chicago for the 1930s to help the doctor in creating a friend. Two will revive the young woman killed and the bride will be born.

James Wheel's "Franklin Estine Bride" and Mary Shelley's 1818 Franklin Einstein's romance, the "bride" Buckley star in the title role, while Bell played Franklin Estine's monster.Hof and Jack Galnah.

Well -known

In April 2024, Maggie offers the goldenhaal the first look of images, also a camera test that is crucial "funny anything about Buey with a buey and swight breeze and changes to know changes.

Gyllenhaal's "The Bride" is one of the Frankenstein films on the highway, including the version on Netflix directed by Guillermo Del Toro with the stars "Euphoria" and "Saltburn" Jacob Elordi as monsters.Lars Mia Goth.Dance and Christoph Waltz.

In March 6, 2026 will declare the "bride" of a "bride" on the bross theater.

Check the trailer below: