Apple Pal's iPhone 17 Redigin has a potential problem with durability

Aluminia is back to an old person because the new features are told to be easily connected.

Apple iPhone 17 has a possible durability problem

Aluminum returns to an old withdrawn, because new Pro models are being acquired easily.

New iPhone, changed Hiccupp.A reported the report of the day which indicates the form of darkness "egifagates."

Non-so-loop-free debut

It was the day of the launch of the iPhone, a moment of emotion for Apple fans who aligned to have the latest and the best in their hands.This year, however, some of those disturbances met the failure.The reports flooded Apple's stores in Hong Kong, Shanghai and London that show models of new iPhone 17 programs.

Specifically, we talk about the deep blue variables in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max along with Black Air iPhone, showing parts and scratches after only a few hours offered.This is especially noticeable because this generation represents a large redesign and returns to the aluminum shell, as Apple described as it has more scratches.The problem quickly became the topic on the way to the Chinese Weibo, where users on X (formerly Twitter) publish images of defects.

Repeat this story repeats?

Demo unit iphone 17 pro scratches on day 1 ... (not even 24 hours still)

- Bradley (@vereselvans) 19 WRZEśNIA 2025

If you do not expect such a problem, use it immediately.I was very disappointed in the quality of being here.

The starting issues for apple can actually reduce the product reputation, and clearly, it's not their first rod.

In comparison, the sale of Samsung s -2ra's actions of her Galaxy S -2) is the final galaxy the last of the aluminum.

However, although there is no scratch -esistant phone, when Apple claims that its new phones have an end of resistance, people pay attention and the request is set immediately under a microscope.These news are more important for adopters and anyone with a heart in elegant blue or elegant black models.You may need to choose between a new design look and save instead.

Although a little depression, this situation is not really surprised, as darkness, dear aluminum is a pretense of pretending to show.However, for those who bought Darker color this year, it looks like you are using a prejudice or a different skin, it would be a real thing to do.

The "iconic phone" is in this fall!

Re -recall one of calls and recall the past two years ago."The Mobile Phone" is a lovely book of a year - when we are a short month.

"Iconic phones, fingerprint revolutions -your joints are required for every phone book there.

Learn more and sign your name in the morning bird discount here

Follow us on Google News

The items not allowed:

To help our community be safe and free of spam. We use temporary limits with newly created accounts: