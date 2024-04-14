Tiger Woods records worst-ever score at the Masters as Scottie Scheffler holds lead going into final round

Tiger Woods records worst-ever Masters score as Scottie Scheffler takes the lead

In a surprising turn of events at the Masters, golf legend Tiger Woods recorded his worst-ever score at the prestigious tournament on an attritional third day. Woods struggled with a 10-over par 82, citing physical exhaustion from Friday’s long round as the main reason for his poor performance.

Despite Woods’ struggles, it was Scottie Scheffler who emerged as the leader going into the final round. Scheffler holds a one-shot lead after a mixed day on the course where he hit a double bogey and a bogey but managed an eagle to maintain his position at the top.

Following closely behind Scheffler is Collin Morikawa, who is in second place after carding a score of 69. Two-time major winner Morikawa is just one shot behind Scheffler and will be looking to challenge for the lead in the final round.

Max Homa finished the day in third place, two shots behind Scheffler, while Bryson DeChambeau dropped to fifth after shooting a three-over 75. Masters rookie Ludvig Åberg is also in the mix, sitting in fourth place just three shots back from the leader.

The final round of the Masters is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, with the last pairing of Scheffler and Morikawa teeing off at 2:35 p.m. ET. Golf fans can expect an exciting finale as the top players battle it out for the coveted green jacket.