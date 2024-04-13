Shohei Ohtanis Former Interpreter Reveals Gambling Addiction: Craig Carton – Press Stories

Former interpreter for Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara, has found himself at the center of a massive betting scandal, allegedly losing over $40 million through sports betting over a 26-month span. The allegations have raised concerns that his gambling addiction may have gone unnoticed by Ohtani, a professional baseball player.

According to Craig Carton, Mizuhara’s gambling habits may have been fueled by his addiction, leading to him allegedly stealing over $16 million from Ohtani to cover his debts. Carton, a sports radio personality, revealed that Mizuhara placed about 19,000 bets, averaging $12,800 per wager, ranging from $10 to $160,000.

Despite the high volume of bets, investigators found no evidence that Mizuhara had placed wagers on baseball, which came as a surprise to Carton. Mizuhara was charged with felony bank fraud and turned himself in, being released on a $25,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 9.

Carton seized the opportunity to warn the public about the dangers of gambling addiction, urging people to keep a close eye on Mizuhara and others who may be struggling with similar issues. The shocking revelation has left many in disbelief, highlighting the importance of monitoring and addressing addiction before it spirals out of control.

As the story continues to unfold, concerns about the impact of gambling addiction on individuals and those around them are at the forefront of discussions. The case serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences that addiction can have, even on those in positions of trust and influence.