Title: Strange Light Spotted Over Distant Hell Planet Could Be First Rainbow Glory Found Beyond Our Solar System

Astronomers Possibly Detect Rare “Glory” Phenomenon on Distant Exoplanet WASP-76 b

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have possibly detected a rare atmospheric phenomenon known as a “glory” on a distant exoplanet named WASP-76 b. This exoplanet, located 637 light-years away from Earth and discovered in 2013, has been a subject of interest due to its unique characteristics.

WASP-76 b is around 90% the mass of Jupiter and orbits very close to its home star, completing an orbit in just 1.8 days. Previous research conducted in 2020 revealed that the exoplanet is tidally locked, leading to extreme temperature differences between its sunlit and dark sides.

Recently, researchers analyzed new data from various spacecraft and discovered a bright spot of light on the exoplanet’s eastern limb, potentially indicating a “glory.” A “glory” is a rare visual phenomenon usually seen as concentric rainbow rings forming a circle. The conditions necessary for a glory to form are very specific and still uncertain on WASP-76 b.

Further research and evidence are needed to confirm if the light spot on the exoplanet is indeed a glory. This confirmation may require more advanced instruments like the James Webb Space Telescope. If confirmed, the discovery could lead to the search for more examples of glories on other exoplanets, providing valuable insights into this rare phenomenon.

The potential discovery of a “glory” on WASP-76 b opens up new possibilities for studying atmospheric phenomena on exoplanets and could further our understanding of these distant worlds. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting development in the world of astronomy.