NASA Astronaut Aboard Room Station to Response Woman Scouts’ Inquiries



Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy during the preparing of the Vection experiment. Credits: NASA

Female Scouts from throughout the nation will pose concerns upcoming 7 days to NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy aboard the Worldwide Place Station. The instructional downlink celebration will air reside at 10:55 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 11, on NASA Television and the agencys web-site.

Cassidy will solution prerecorded inquiries selected from the 1.7 million women who are users of the Girl Scouts of the United States of The usa. Female Scouts is effective to provide women in grades K-12 with engaging alternatives that boost their fascination in STEM, like space science badges, teaching, and functions that inspire them to investigate room science.

Linking pupils straight to astronauts aboard the space station provides special, authentic ordeals intended to enhance pupil finding out, functionality and interest in science, technological know-how, engineering and arithmetic. Astronauts dwelling in room on the orbiting laboratory talk with NASAs Mission Regulate Heart in Houston 24 several hours a working day via the Space Networks Tracking and Info Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For practically 20 yrs, astronauts have repeatedly lived and operate on the space station, testing technologies, carrying out science and developing the techniques desired to discover farther from Earth. By means of NASAs Artemis plan, the company will ship astronauts to the Moon by 2024, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the future generation of explorers the Artemis Generation ensures The us will keep on to guide in house exploration and discovery.