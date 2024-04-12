Bloody Live-Action Film The Last Ronin for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Press Stories

Paramount Pictures is set to revive the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise with a new live-action movie geared towards adults. The upcoming film will be based on the dark and intense graphic novel series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin,” penned by the original creators, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

The storyline of the movie is grim, set in a dystopian future where the grandson of the Turtles’ long-time foe, Shredder, now reigns over New York City as a ruthless dictator. The villainous leader has successfully eliminated almost all of the Turtles and their wise mentor, Splinter. The sole surviving Turtle embarks on a mission of vengeance, utilizing all four of their iconic weapons in a bid to restore justice.

This new adaptation marks a departure from the franchise’s usual lighthearted and family-friendly tone, as it ventures into more mature themes and storytelling. Originally created in 1984 as a satirical take on popular comic book conventions, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series has evolved into a global phenomenon, spawning various merchandise, animated series, video games, and multiple feature films.

The most recent film in the franchise, 2023’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” achieved moderate success at the box office for Paramount. However, the “Last Ronin” graphic novel series has been a standout hit, securing the second spot on Circana BookScan’s list of top-selling graphic novels in the same year.

Fans can anticipate a thrilling and more mature take on the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters in this upcoming live-action adaptation, set to captivate audiences with its darker narrative and intense action sequences. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting revival of the iconic franchise on ‘Press Stories’.