Press Stories: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilsons Date Night at An Unforgettable Evening Gala Cancer Benefit

The Women’s Cancer Research Fund held its highly-anticipated annual fundraiser, An Unforgettable Evening, at the luxurious Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The event was graced by Hollywood power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who served as honorary chairs for the evening.

The highlight of the night was a special performance by the legendary musician Sting, who entertained the guests with his timeless classics. Actress Demi Moore was honored with the Courage Award for her tireless efforts in raising awareness for breast cancer.

The event was particularly meaningful for Rita Wilson, who is a cancer survivor herself, and continues to be a staunch advocate for cancer research. Proceeds from the gala will directly benefit the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, supporting innovative research projects aimed at finding a cure for women’s cancers.

Gala chairs Quinn Ezralow, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Jamie Tisch, and Anastasia Soare ensured a seamless and memorable evening for all attendees. Notable guests included media personality Chelsea Handler, reality TV star Crystal Kung Minkoff, model Cynthia Bailey, and entertainment reporter Carly Steel.

This year marked the 25th edition of An Unforgettable Evening, a milestone achievement for the organization. The funds raised will contribute to groundbreaking cancer research carried out by leading medical and academic institutions, bringing hope to countless individuals affected by cancer.