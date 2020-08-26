YouTube star Landon Clifford useless at 19: ‘He’s looking down on us from heaven,’ wife claims

Web identity Landon Clifford has died. He was 19.

Clifford ran the YouTube channel Cam&Fam with his spouse, Camryn. It followed their lives as younger mom and dad.

Camryn, also 19, verified the sad information on Instagram on Friday, along with a picture of her hand resting on Landon’s upper body although he was in a hospital.

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s very last working day getting the ideal dad and spouse he could be,” the mother of two commenced her write-up. “After spending the following 6 days in a coma he handed on and donated a number of organs to men and women in require all more than the region. He died preserving the lives of many others. Which is the kind of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, form, and gentle.”

Landon and Camryn shared two daughters: Collette Briar, 2, and Delilah Rose, 3 months.

“He was an astounding spouse and the finest father individuals ladies could of at any time requested for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him,” Camryn continued. “He was so youthful and had so significantly extra lifetime to reside. This isn’t how matters were being meant to go. He was intended to make it to his following birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle [sic]. He was intended to die old with me.”

The star expressed her have grief and shared her intention to educate their daughters of their father’s like.

She concluded: “He’s searching down on us from heaven and his gentle will glow by means of the clouds when we glimpse up at him. May well he rest peacefully.”

Individuals magazine reviews that he died right after struggling a brain personal injury. Reps for the few did not instantly answer to Fox News’ ask for for comment.

The couple’s YouTube channel boasts 1.3 million subscribers with their last video clip, showcasing Landon using a labor suffering simulator, accumulating 650,000 views.

On Saturday, Camryn shared an additional photograph on Instagram of herself keeping arms with some cherished kinds, all dressed in black.

“Today we rejoice his life,” study the caption.

The star again created point out of her husband’s passing on her Instagram Tale on Monday, sharing a picture of herself cuddled up with just one of their daughters.

“The ideal sections of him are however alive in them,” examine her message. “Whenever I overlook him I just give my girls a significant hug.”