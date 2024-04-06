Rising Box Office Numbers for Godzilla x Kong, Monkey Man, and First Omen – Deadline

This weekend at the box office, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is dominating with a projected $30 million second weekend following a better-than-expected $8.5 million Friday. The film is drawing in audiences of all ages with its epic battles between the iconic monsters.

In a tight race for the top spot, Monkey Man and The First Omen are both making waves with opening weekend earnings. Monkey Man pulled ahead with $10.5 million, while The First Omen trailed closely behind with $8 million. Monkey Man is also attracting a more diverse crowd, with 38% Caucasian, 25% Latino and Hispanic, 14% Black, 17% Asian, and 6% other demographics.

Despite a strong ad campaign with heavy spending on TV spots, The First Omen is struggling to meet its $12 million projection with a production cost of over $30 million. The film has received a lukewarm C CinemaScore from audiences.

Someone Like You, based on the novel by Karen Kingsbury, is also making its mark at the box office with $1.6 million on Friday and an estimated $3.8 million opening weekend. Despite negative reviews, the film is resonating with audiences and showing promising results.

Overall, the box office is expected to reach $86 million this weekend, down 58% from the same time last year. Along with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Monkey Man, and The First Omen are contributing to this weekend’s earnings, with all three films vying for the attention of the coveted 18-34 demographic.

With Monkey Man receiving certified fresh reviews at 85%, it is positioned as a strong contender in the box office race. The competition remains fierce as all three films battle for a share of their target audience’s spending.