Revenge on the Line: Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis in UFC Vegas 90 Preview

UFC Middleweight Brendan Allen Looks to Extend Win Streak in Rematch Against Chris Curtis

Brendan Allen is currently riding a six-fight win streak in the UFC middleweight division, and he is eager to extend that streak as he faces Chris Curtis in the main event of UFC Vegas 90. This rematch is highly anticipated as Curtis was the last person to defeat Allen, making this bout a grudge match of sorts.

If Allen is able to secure a victory over Curtis, it will undoubtedly raise questions about his position in the middleweight championship picture. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee have previewed the main event rematch and discussed how it compares to the original booking against Vettori. They also analyzed what is at stake for both fighters in this crucial matchup.

In addition to the main event, the preview show also covered other important topics such as four fighters missing weight, the return of former champion Germaine de Randamie, and viewers’ questions. Fans can catch the UFC Vegas 90 preview show on various platforms, including an audio-only version for those on the go.

With so much on the line for both Allen and Curtis, this rematch is sure to be a thrilling showdown that MMA fans won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for all the action at UFC Vegas 90 and see if Allen can continue his impressive win streak in the middleweight division.