His yellow jersey hopes were showered after he was seen Level of Tour de France8, Thibaut Pinot (Grubama-FDJ) openly stated that he was disappointed in the post-race comments on Saturday.

“I want to apologize to my team because it’s a lot of failures for everyone: for the team, for me,” Pinot said. Team, He crossed the fort almost 19 minutes down the yellow jersey board after being dropped at Port de Palace.

“Today can be a turning point in my life, it’s many failures for me. I will always say that cycling is fighting and fun.”

The 2020 Tour de France got off to a tough start for the 30-year-old Frenchman, who dropped out of the race in the third week of last year and then looked like a yellow jersey winner. Although he appeared to be in good shape on tour this year, Pinot withdrew from the French national championship shortly before the tour, citing back pain and then crashing in the first leg. He did not waste time in the fall, but expressed concern that he had injured his back.

As he began to ride backwards at the Pinot Port de Palace on Saturday, it became so clear that Asa Fort was black on the bike and constantly put his hand on his back. Grupma backed the Raiders after Pinot lost contact, but within minutes it was clear that his Tour GC challenge was over again.

“I stuck with the depressing symptoms, but since Saturday it has been a nuisance [stage 1]. I have no strength and my back hurts so much that I can’t step on it, ”Pinot said. “I’m not going to leave the tour. I never considered it, but it’s a tough day.”

Pinot said his team is focused on “crossing our fingers to win levels” and that the team has a strong Raiders set that could challenge for stage wins and now they don’t have to focus on supporting Pinot.

The sudden departure of Pinot from the Yellow Jersey battle will be a tough pill for French fans to swallow, what a bitter day overall for the home crowd.

France’s Nance Peters took the stage victory from where he left off, with his Aug 2 R-La Montiel teammate Romain Bartet looking good in the final, but both Pinot and Julian Albilipe (Tzunink-Quick-Step) are now G.C. The stage starts in yellow within 15 seconds.