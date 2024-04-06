Outrage against international law: Ecuador police storm Mexican embassy to arrest former Vice President

Mexico and Ecuador have found themselves in the midst of a diplomatic crisis after a recent police raid on the Ecuadorian embassy in Quito resulted in the arrest of former Vice President Jorge Glas.

The situation escalated when Mexico broke diplomatic ties with Ecuador following the incident, with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador condemning the raid as an “outrage against international law.” The arrest of Glas, who was seeking asylum within Mexico’s embassy, further strained relations between the two countries.

In response to the events, Mexico announced plans to lodge a complaint with the International Court of Justice over the incident. Tensions were further heightened when a Mexican official was physically attacked during Glas’s arrest, prompting strong reactions from both sides.

Adding fuel to the fire, President López Obrador criticized the recent elections in Ecuador, which saw the victory of conservative candidate Guillermo Lasso. This statement added to the already strained relationship between the two countries.

In a tit-for-tat escalation, Ecuador declared Mexico’s ambassador “persona non grata,” escalating the diplomatic provocations. The move further underscored the deteriorating relations between the two nations.

As the situation continues to unfold, both Mexico and Ecuador are facing a diplomatic standoff with no clear resolution in sight. The international community is closely monitoring the developments, as tensions between the two countries show no signs of abating.