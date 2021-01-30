Home World All European countries, except the Vatican and Iceland, must be self-isolated after returning to the SPKC list.

Jan 30, 2021 0 Comments
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, self-isolation will have to be observed after returning to Latvia from all EU (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) countries, except for the Vatican and Iceland, as of today due to the Kovit-19 epidemic.

Since last week, the incidence of Covit-19 in Iceland has dropped to 25.8 cases per 100,000 population, which means that self-isolation is no longer required when returning from it.

The self-isolation gateway in Latvia is currently set at 50 cases per 100,000 population. This figure is lower in the Vatican and Iceland than in the European Union and EEA.

Self-isolation in Latvia should still be observed when returning or traveling through Portugal, which has the highest number of events in Europe. Return from Andorra, Ireland, Slovenia, Portugal, Cyprus, Sweden, Monaco, Slovakia, Liechtenstein, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Malta, Italy, Croatia, Luxembourg, Poland, France, Germany. , Austria, Romania, Hungary, Belgium, Norway, Bulgaria, Greece and Finland. The risk to public health in these countries is estimated to be very high.

Meanwhile, the morbidity in Lithuania saw a sharp decline, last week the figure was 716 cases per 100,000 population, but now – 598.4. In turn, in Latvia, which ranks second among the Baltic states, the incidence is currently 595.8 cases per 100,000 population. Estonia currently has the lowest incidence in the Baltic states, at 590.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Non-EU and non-EEA countries do not require self-isolation when traveling from South Korea, Rwanda, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore and Australia. This, in turn, should lead to self-isolation when it comes to the UK and Japan. These countries include countries that are allowed to cross the EU’s outer border.

When entering Latvia from other countries of the world not mentioned in the lists, self-isolation must be observed.

Changes to this list will take effect on Saturday, January 30th.

