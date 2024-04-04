Press Stories actor Alan Ritchson opens up about past struggles with suicide after sexual assaults: Its all a blur

Actor Alan Ritchson opens up about his struggles with mental health and trauma in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter. The 41-year-old, known for his roles in popular series such as “Blue Mountain State” and “Smallville,” revealed that he attempted suicide after being the victim of multiple sexual assaults.

Ritchson shared that he had reached a breaking point and attempted to hang himself in the attic of his home with a green extension cord. However, he was inspired to stop after envisioning his sons in their mid-30s asking him not to do it. This harrowing experience led him to seek help immediately, resulting in a bipolar diagnosis at age 36 and an ADHD diagnosis at age 40.

The actor recalled being sexually assaulted multiple times during his time in the modeling industry, ultimately leading him to quit after one alleged incident. A traumatic incident with a business partner in the film world further deteriorated his mental health, ultimately culminating in his suicide attempt.

Despite his struggles, Ritchson now regularly works with a psychiatrist to navigate his challenges and has found more meaningful work to fuel his soul. He believes in serving others and making the world a better place as the purpose of life.

Currently starring in Prime Video’s “The Reacher,” Ritchson’s candid revelations shed light on the importance of mental health awareness and seeking help in times of crisis. His story serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength that can be found in overcoming personal struggles and advocating for one’s own well-being.